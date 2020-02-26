Setting goals was the key for Watt

Among the teams Watt interviewed with at the Combine was the Steelers, and he said there was something special that really set them apart.

"You can walk into one room and there are six or seven people ready to interview you and you can walk into the next room and there are 20 people with the owner, GM, and head coach and a lot of people you grew up seeing on television," said Watt. "I think that alone is a shock. Then you have some teams that will only ask you football specific things, that is a test of what you know, if you know a 3-4, if you know outside linebacker, inside linebacker. Then there are some teams that just want to get to know you, get to know you as a person.

I didn't know what to expect. You just have to rely on who you are and be yourself and that is what I did.

"With the Steelers I remember sitting in the room and I was in the front and they had four tables deep. Coach (Mike) Tomlin was the one conducting the interview which I really respected. A lot of teams the coach, GM and owner will sit in the back and observe instead of being the one asking the questions. I remember that interview and that stuck out to me. After that interview I had a really good feeling and thought it could be a landing spot for me, especially after they came to my pro day."

While Watt loved the football side of the Combine, it wasn't all fun and games. For an athlete who is very structured, especially when it comes to sleep and diet, the lack of normal schedule definitely wasn't easy to adjust to.

"The biggest thing I remember from the Combine is the lack of sleep and always being hungry," said Watt. "It's a stressful time. I think they do that on purpose. It really separates the elite from the good.

"The biggest thing they stressed during the whole Combine preparation is you want to eat well, train hard, hydrate and get as much sleep as you possibly can. When you go to the Combine they try to add as much stress and control the stress as much of it to see how the players react. I remember I had two or three knee surgeries coming out of college. They wanted me to do a bunch of MRIs late at night. I remember getting out of the MRI machine at 12:30-1 in the morning and I had a drug test at 4:30 in the morning the next day. It gets grueling. The days are long. People don't understand as the days go on the coaches can pull you for interviews.

"It never stops. There is never a time you can just exhale. That is something guys don't always understand. You are always being watched, even if it is from afar. They are just trying to figure out what makes you different than the candidates. There is such a minute difference between the elite people, the good people and the average people and that is what they are trying to separate. It's tough to do in a four-day span."

One of the aspects that many don't think about at the Combine is the importance of the weigh-in to players. Everyone sees the 40-yard dash, the broad jump, the drills. But the weigh-in, well, just ask Watt. He will let you know how important it was.

"On the day of the weigh in I was a guy who was about 248-250 pounds, but I wanted to show guys I could put my hand on the ground if I wanted to," explained Watt, who officially weighed in at 252 pounds. "I remember my weigh in day eating as much as I could and drinking as much as I could. There were so many guys at my position saying I can't hold it anymore, that I have to go to the bathroom. Guys were puking. I was like I am holding this. I made it this far and I am getting on that scale and making sure I weigh what I weigh.

"It's little things like that people don't think about that are really stressful. That is a big-time stress to a lot of players. Even though it doesn't seem like weighing in at a certain weight is a big deal, to a lot of guys it is.

"You want to show you can play a lot of different positions and I feel like a number on a scale can show that."

Even with the ups and downs of the Combine, from competing on the field to barely sleeping, there isn't anything Watt would change.

"I really enjoy moments where you can separate yourself," said Watt. "Them putting us in so many hard situations and smiling in the face of adversity, straight from Coach Tomlin's quotes, I think that is what I live for. I love when I am doing a workout and guys look at me and say, 'This sucks, I can't wait for the weekend.' I am like, all right, you're looking forward to the easy stuff while I am trying to live in the moment and be the best I can possibly be. Anytime there is adversity, and someone looks at you and says I have so many interviews, I say I do too but I am excited. It's an opportunity to present myself in the best light and to end up somewhere in the NFL.

"At the end of the day anybody would absolutely kill to be in our situation. You have to constantly have that mindset. If you are a first-round pick, if you are an undrafted guy, if you have a big-time contract or whatever, you have to stay grounded and realize I am living the life so many people would absolutely die for.