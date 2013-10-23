Series History: Steelers-Raiders

The Raiders responded on their next drive as RB Darren McFadden scored on a 64-yard run to tie the game 7-7. Late in the first quarter, Roethlisberger hooked up with Miller again for another

four-yard touchdown to put the Steelers up 14-7.

Oakland tied the game 14-14 right after the two-minute warning when Palmer found WR Darius Heyward-Bey for a three-yard touchdown. But Pittsburgh took a 17-14 lead into halftime on K Shaun Suisham's33-yard field goal.