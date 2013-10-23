Series History: Steelers-Raiders

Oct 22, 2013 at 11:00 PM

Sept. 23, 2012Oakland 34, Pittsburgh 31Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

K Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Steelers 34-31. Pittsburgh dropped to 1-2 on the season.

S Ryan Clark'sinterception of QB Carson Palmer on the Raiders' first play of the game set the Steelers up at Oakland's 36-yard line. Seven plays later, QB Ben Roethlisberger found TE Heath Miller for a four-yard touchdown to put the Steelers up 7-0.

The Raiders responded on their next drive as RB Darren McFadden scored on a 64-yard run to tie the game 7-7. Late in the first quarter, Roethlisberger hooked up with Miller again for another
four-yard touchdown to put the Steelers up 14-7.

Oakland tied the game 14-14 right after the two-minute warning when Palmer found WR Darius Heyward-Bey for a three-yard touchdown. But Pittsburgh took a 17-14 lead into halftime on K Shaun Suisham's33-yard field goal.

The Steelers scored on their first drive of the second half to take a 24-14 lead when Roethlisberger found WR Mike Wallace for a 22-yard touchdown. Midway through the third quarter the Raiders cut the lead to 24-21 when Palmer found TE Richard Gordon for a one-yard touchdown.

Pittsburgh extended their lead 31-21 late in the third quarter when Roethlisberger found WR Antonio Brown for an 11-yard score. Roethlisberger finished with a game-high 384 passing yards and four touchdown passes.

Oakland scored the next 13 points. Palmer found WR Denarius Moore for a six-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to cut the lead 31-28. Janikowski connected from 32 yards out midway through the fourth quarter to tie the game 31-31. After the Raiders recovered a Steelers' fumble after the two-minute warning, Palmer led them down the field for Janikowski's game-winning kick.

