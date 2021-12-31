Transactions

Presented by

Schobert, Wormley placed on COVID-19 List

Dec 31, 2021 at 11:15 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers placed two defensive starters, linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive lineman Chris Wormley, on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Friday.

The team also placed defensive lineman Daniel Archibong on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List.

Schobert has started every game this season at inside linebacker. He is the team's second leader tackler with 108 tackles, including 66 solo stops, and two tackles for a loss.

Wormley has started 13 of the 14 games he has played in. He has 44 tackles, including 26 solo hits, and six sacks and nine pressures.

