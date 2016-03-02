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Sanders: 'It's not over'

Mar 01, 2016 at 11:10 PM

The NFL brought 332 players to Indianapolis to be interviewed, examined and put through their paces, but for NFL hopefuls not included in that group there's another way.

There's always a way if you're good enough.

Scenes from the 2016 Combine

Take a look at some of the prospects during their time at the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine

Kansas State Guard Cody Whitehair
1 / 104
Alabama Center Ryan Kelly
2 / 104
LSU Guard Vadal Alexander
3 / 104
Stanford Guard Joshua Garnett
4 / 104
Kansas State Guard Cody Whitehair
5 / 104
Michigan State Tackle Jack Conklin
6 / 104
Ohio State Tackle Taylor Decker
7 / 104
Ohio State Tackle Taylor Decker
8 / 104
Michigan State Quarterback Connor Cook
9 / 104
North Dakota State Quarterback Carson Wentz
10 / 104
Arkansas Tight End Hunter Henry
11 / 104
Stanford Tight End Austin Hooper
12 / 104
Notre Dame Wide Receiver Will Fuller
13 / 104
Mississippi Wide Receiver Laquon Treadwell
14 / 104
Michigan State Center Jack Allen
15 / 104
Utah Running Back Devontae Brooker
16 / 104
Alabama Center Ryan Kelly
17 / 104
Kansas State Guard Cody Whitehair
18 / 104
Western Michigan Tackle Willie Beavers
19 / 104
Michigan State Tackle Jack Conklin
20 / 104
Ohio State Running Back Ezekiel Elliot
21 / 104
Alabama Running Back Derrick Henry
22 / 104
Missouri Center Evan Boehm
23 / 104
Missouri Center Evan Boehm
24 / 104
Michigan Guard Graham Glasgow
25 / 104
Michigan State Center Jack Allen
26 / 104
LSU Guard Vandal Alexander
27 / 104
Notre Dame Center Nick Martin
28 / 104
Arizona St. Guard Christian Westerman and Kansas St. Guard Cody Whitehair
29 / 104
Western Michigan Tackle Willie Beavers
30 / 104
Notre Dame Tackle Ronnie Stanley
31 / 104
Mississippi Tackle Laremy Tunsil
32 / 104
Mississippi Tackle Laremy Tunsil and Notre Dame Tackle Ronnie Stanley
33 / 104
Ohio State Running Back Ezekiel Elliott
34 / 104
Alabama Running Back Derrick Henry
35 / 104
Alabama Running Back Derrick Henry
36 / 104
USC Center Max Tuerk
37 / 104
Louisiana Tech Running Back Kenneth Dixon
38 / 104
Indiana Running Back Jordan Howard
39 / 104
Indiana Running Back Jordan Howard
40 / 104
Michigan State Quarterback Connor Cook
41 / 104
California Quarterback Jared Goff
42 / 104
California Quarterback Jared Goff
43 / 104
Penn State Quarterback Christian Hackenberg
44 / 104
Penn State Quarterback Christian Hackenberg
45 / 104
North Dakota State Quarterback Carson Wentz
46 / 104
North Dakota State Quarterback Carson Wentz
47 / 104
TCU Wide Receiver Josh Doctson
48 / 104
TCU Wide Receiver Josh Doctson
49 / 104
Notre Dame Wide Receiver Will Fuller
50 / 104
Mississippi Wide Receiver Laquon Treadwell
51 / 104
Mississippi Wide Receiver Laquon Treadwell
52 / 104
Memphis Quarterback Paxton Lynch
53 / 104
Memphis Quarterback Paxton Lynch
54 / 104
Mississippi State Quarterback Dak Prescott
55 / 104
Mississippi State Quarterback Dak Prescott
56 / 104
South Carolina Tight End Jerrell Adams
57 / 104
Arkansas Tight End Hunter Henry
58 / 104
Stanford Tight End Austin Hooper
59 / 104
Ohio State Wide Receiver Michael Thomas
60 / 104
Ohio State Wide Receiver Michael Thomas
61 / 104
Pitt Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd
62 / 104
Pitt Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd
63 / 104
Ohio State Defensive Lineman Joey Bosa
64 / 104
Ohio State Defensive Lineman Joey Bosa
65 / 104
Clemson Defensive Lineman Kevin Dodd
66 / 104
Mississipp Defensive Lineman Robert Nkemdiche
67 / 104
Mississipp Defensive Lineman Robert Nkemdiche
68 / 104
Louisville Defensive Lineman Sheldon Rankins
69 / 104
South Carolina Tight End Jerrell Adams
70 / 104
Arkansas Tight End Hunter Henry
71 / 104
Ohio State Tight End Nick Vannett
72 / 104
Ohio State Tight End Nick Vannett
73 / 104
Clemson Defensive Lineman Shaq Lawson
74 / 104
Eastern Kentucky Defensive Lineman Noah Spence
75 / 104
Eastern Kentucky Defensive Lineman Noah Spence
76 / 104
Mississippi Defensive Lineman Robert Nkemdiche
77 / 104
Louisville Defensive Lineman Sheldon Rankins
78 / 104
Alabama Defensive Lineman Jarran Reed
79 / 104
Georgia Linebacker Leonard Floyd
80 / 104
Alabama Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robbinson
81 / 104
Alabama Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson
82 / 104
Alabama Linebacker Reggie Ragland
83 / 104
UCLA Linebacker Myles Jack
84 / 104
Ohio State Linebacker Darron Lee
85 / 104
Ohio State Linebacker Darron Lee
86 / 104
Notre Dame Linebacker Jaylon Smith
87 / 104
Oregon Defensive Lineman DeForest Buckner
88 / 104
Oregon Defensive Lineman DeForest Buckner
89 / 104
Alabama Linebacker Reggie Ragland
90 / 104
LSU Linebacker Deion Jones
91 / 104
LSU Linebacker Deion Jones
92 / 104
Ohio State Defensive Back Eli Apple
93 / 104
Ohio State Defensive Back Eli Apple
94 / 104
Florida Defensive Back Vernon Hargreaves
95 / 104
Clemson Defensive Back Mackenzie Alexander
96 / 104
Florida Defensive Back Vernon Hargreaves
97 / 104
Alabama Defensive Back Cyrus Jones
98 / 104
Alabama Defensive Back Cyrus Jones
99 / 104
Florida State Defensive Back Jalen Ramsey
100 / 104
Florida State Defensive Back Jalen Ramsey
101 / 104
Duke Defensive Back Jeremy Cash
102 / 104
Southern Utah Defensive Back Miles Killebrew
103 / 104
Southern Utah Defensive Back Miles Killebrew
104 / 104
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"Let me tell all the corners and DBs that didn't get invited to this that it's not over," NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders maintained during final-day coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine. "There are a lot of great players and good players in the NFL that didn't get invited to the combine."

According to NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock's calculations, "Last year there were 41 kids drafted that weren't here at the combine, three of which went in the fourth round."

So it can happen.

And once it does anything is possible for a player who doesn't have "combine participant" on his resume.

"There's one that ended Super Bowl XLIX, if I'm not mistaken," NFL Network host Rich Eisen pointed out.

Eisen was referencing Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, who managed to make it from West Alabama to the NFL's biggest stage and even came up with the game-saving interception against Seattle without having gone through Indy on his way to Super Bowl immortality.

Such occurrences are reminders that scouting is still an inexact science, despite all that the NFL pours into the process.

Mayock discussed in detail how a player such as Butler happened to fall through the cracks.

"There was a bad 40 (-yard dash time) on the kid coming from a small school, so there's not a whole lot of cross-check on him," Mayock explained. "All the teams do something where after the draft and all the priority free agents are signed they'll bring unsigned free agents in for separate workouts, 20 or 30 of them, and hope to find one to sign.

"The Patriots brought a whole bunch of these guys in, no-names that people didn't even want to sign after the draft. In that group, of course, is our guy Butler. So he goes out and runs a crazy 40 and the entire Patriots' scouting and coaching staff is like, 'What happened to this kid?' They signed him immediately, on the spot. And three months later, four months later he's the MVP of the Super Bowl, basically."

Players overlooked initially can get themselves noticed eventually.

Sanders maintained recent developments have also affected the way teams view players with red flags based on behavioral/discipline issues, players that might have otherwise been passed over.

Cornerback Rashard Robinson was a combine invitee despite his being suspend by LSU in 2014 and having missed the entire 2015 season.

"There are some kids that were an idiot in college and did stupid stuff and guys like (Arizona safety) Tyrann Mathieu and (Kansas City cornerback) Marcus Peters have opened up that gateway for a second look," Sanders said. "I called several teams (about Mathieu) and said this kid is real, take a shot on him.

"Now he's All-Pro."

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