Sanders: 'It's not over'

Such occurrences are reminders that scouting is still an inexact science, despite all that the NFL pours into the process.

Mayock discussed in detail how a player such as Butler happened to fall through the cracks.

"There was a bad 40 (-yard dash time) on the kid coming from a small school, so there's not a whole lot of cross-check on him," Mayock explained. "All the teams do something where after the draft and all the priority free agents are signed they'll bring unsigned free agents in for separate workouts, 20 or 30 of them, and hope to find one to sign.

"The Patriots brought a whole bunch of these guys in, no-names that people didn't even want to sign after the draft. In that group, of course, is our guy Butler. So he goes out and runs a crazy 40 and the entire Patriots' scouting and coaching staff is like, 'What happened to this kid?' They signed him immediately, on the spot. And three months later, four months later he's the MVP of the Super Bowl, basically."

Players overlooked initially can get themselves noticed eventually.

Sanders maintained recent developments have also affected the way teams view players with red flags based on behavioral/discipline issues, players that might have otherwise been passed over.

Cornerback Rashard Robinson was a combine invitee despite his being suspend by LSU in 2014 and having missed the entire 2015 season.

"There are some kids that were an idiot in college and did stupid stuff and guys like (Arizona safety) Tyrann Mathieu and (Kansas City cornerback) Marcus Peters have opened up that gateway for a second look," Sanders said. "I called several teams (about Mathieu) and said this kid is real, take a shot on him.