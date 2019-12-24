Transactions

Rudolph placed on IR

Dec 24, 2019 at 09:44 AM
Teresa Varley

Injuries continue to mount for the Steelers with the most recent being to quarterback Mason Rudolph, who was placed on the reserve/injured list on Tuesday morning.

Rudolph came into Sunday's game against the Jets in the second quarter after Devlin Hodges was pulled. He didn't last long, though, suffering a shoulder injury that ended his day early and brought his season to an end.

Rudolph played in 10 games this season, starting after Ben Roethlisberger was placed on injured reserve. He started eight games, with a 5-3 record, and completed 176 of 283 passes (62.2 %) for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns.

With an open spot on the roster the team activated center J.C. Hassenauer from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Maurkice Pouncey was also injured against the Jets, so having Hassenauer on the active roster is an insurance policy.

Hassenauer originally signed with the Steelers during the offseason. He first signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft and spent part of the season on their practice squad. Hassenauer, who went to Alabama, played for the Birmingham Iron of the AAF.

