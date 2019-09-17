Rudolph is 'someone we all trust'

"He steps in and does what he is told. He puts in film work. When his number is called, he is ready to go," said James Washington, who was one of Rudolph's primary targets when the two played at Oklahoma State. "What he does in practice he takes to the game. He watches film and studies and studies. What he sees from that week of preparation you see him doing that in the game.

"We all have faith in him. We are going to continue to make plays for him. He has to get in there and get comfortable. We have faith in him. We just have to make plays and help him feel comfortable in the pocket. We have the guys around here to do it. We will be all right."

It is going to be an adjustment, though. Roethlisberger is the longest-tenured player in Steelers' history in his 16th season as the team's quarterback. He is a team captain because he is a leader and that will be missed on the field.

"It's unfortunate," said Smith-Schuster. "You have a quarterback like that, a Hall of Fame quarterback, a great leader, role model for our team. He taught me so much as a person on and off the field. He made me a better player.

"As a team we just have to play better. Yes, No. 7 is a huge factor in our offense, he makes our offense go. But having No. 2 back there it's not going to change. We are still going to play the way we play and go hard every day."

While the Steelers are off to a disappointing 0-2 start, the players in the locker room know there is a lot of football left to play. And while they feel for Roethlisberger for what he is going through and will miss his presence on the field, they know they have to keep on going.