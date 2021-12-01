Roster moves continue for the Steelers

For the season, McCloud has 19 receptions for 141 yards, a 7.4-yard average. McCloud has been the Steelers main kick returner this season, with 21 kickoff returns for 503 yards, a 24-yard average. He also returned 22 punts for 194 yards, an 8.8-yard average.

Haeg signed with the Steelers this offseason. He spent the 2020 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played in 12 games in 2020, starting three. Haeg was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round (155th overall pick) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State. He has played in 67 career games with 38 starts. As a rookie in 2016, Haeg started 14 of the 15 games he played in, playing three different positions. The Colts offense tied for fifth in the NFL in passing yards per game, seventh in points scored and 10th in yards per game.