Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers signed center Ryan McCollum to the practice squad on Wednesday.

McCollum returns to the Steelers after he was waived just prior to the start of the 2023 season. McCollum also spent the 2022 season on the Steelers practice squad.

McCollum was originally claimed by the Steelers off waivers from the Detroit Lions during training camp in 2022. McCollum has spent time with the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Steelers, playing in 13 games, with one start, during his three-year career.

This isn't the only move the team has made this week.

On Tuesday the Steelers signed receiver Jacob Copeland and released defensive back Luc Barcoo and running back Greg Bell.

Copeland originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was released by the Titans, later signing with the Minnesota Vikings during training camp. Copeland was released prior to the start of the regular season.