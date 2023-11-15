Roster moves continue for Steelers

On Tuesday, the Steelers placed linebacker Kwon Alexander on the Reserve/Injured List.
Alexander suffered what Coach Mike Tomlin called an Achilles injury against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
The team also released guard Joey Fisher and tight end Scotty Washington from the practice squad.
