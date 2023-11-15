Transactions

Presented by

Roster moves continue for Steelers

Nov 15, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

On Tuesday, the Steelers placed linebacker Kwon Alexander on the Reserve/Injured List.

Alexander suffered what Coach Mike Tomlin called an Achilles injury against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The team also released guard Joey Fisher and tight end Scotty Washington from the practice squad.

