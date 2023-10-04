Transactions

Presented by

Roster moves continue for Steelers

Oct 04, 2023 at 10:45 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Wednesday, including promoting tight end Rodney Williams from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. The team also signed receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and tight end Noah Gindorff to the practice squad.

Williams was signed to the practice squad at the start of the regular season, and spent the majority of the 2022 season on the Steelers practice squad.

He was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft but released during the preseason.

Williams played college ball at Tennessee-Martin, where he played in 53 games, starting 26. He finished with 99 receptions for 1,217 yards and seven touchdowns, finishing his career ranked ninth in school history in receptions.

Fitzpatrick began the season on the practice squad but was added to the 53-man roster on Sept. 14. He was released from the active roster on Oct. 2.

Fitzpatrick was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in four games in 2021 and was on the Titans practice squad in 2022, playing in one game. Fitzpatrick has five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in five regular season games.

Fitzpatrick played at the University of Louisville where he had 154 receptions for 2,589 yards with 21 touchdowns during his career.

Gindorff was originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He played college football at North Dakota State where in 53 games he had 44 receptions for 522 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was selected All-MVFC Second Team and to the MVFC All-Academic team in 2020-21. He also was a 2021 HERO Sports All-America Third Team selection.

Gindorff, who took part in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, played an extra season at North Dakota State because of the impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 season.

Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers made multiple practice squad moves on Tuesday
news

Steelers make roster move

The Steelers waived receiver Dez Fitzpatrick
news

Steelers elevate Wing for Texans game

The Steelers elevated punter Brad Wing to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game
news

Steelers make additional roster moves

The Steelers signed punter Brad Wing to the practice squad
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The team added receiver Jalen Camp to the practice squad on Wednesday
news

Steelers elevate Qadree Ollison for Raiders game

The Steelers elevated Qadree Ollison for Sunday night's game
news

Steelers make additional roster moves

Roster moves continue for the Steelers this week as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Raiders
news

Steelers make roster moves ahead of MNF

The Steelers made multiple moves ahead of Monday night's game against the Browns
news

Steelers add to practice squad

The team signed defensive back Kalon Barnes to the practice squad on Friday
news

Steelers make multiple roster moves

The team placed Cameron Heyward on the Reserve/Injured List, promoted receiver Dez Fitzpatrick to the active roster and made practice squad moves
news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers added to their practice squad on Wednesday
Advertising