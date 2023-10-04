Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Wednesday, including promoting tight end Rodney Williams from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. The team also signed receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and tight end Noah Gindorff to the practice squad.

Williams was signed to the practice squad at the start of the regular season, and spent the majority of the 2022 season on the Steelers practice squad.

He was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft but released during the preseason.

Williams played college ball at Tennessee-Martin, where he played in 53 games, starting 26. He finished with 99 receptions for 1,217 yards and seven touchdowns, finishing his career ranked ninth in school history in receptions.

Fitzpatrick began the season on the practice squad but was added to the 53-man roster on Sept. 14. He was released from the active roster on Oct. 2.

Fitzpatrick was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in four games in 2021 and was on the Titans practice squad in 2022, playing in one game. Fitzpatrick has five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in five regular season games.

Fitzpatrick played at the University of Louisville where he had 154 receptions for 2,589 yards with 21 touchdowns during his career.

Gindorff was originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He played college football at North Dakota State where in 53 games he had 44 receptions for 522 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was selected All-MVFC Second Team and to the MVFC All-Academic team in 2020-21. He also was a 2021 HERO Sports All-America Third Team selection.