Roster moves continue for Steelers

Roster moves continued on Sunday for the Steelers when they released receiver Aron Cruikshank. He was signed after training camp ended. He played in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons but wasn't targeted.
The Steelers made their first round of roster moves on Saturday when they released eight players.
Among those released were receiver Dan Chisena, defensive back Nevelle Clarke, linebacker Kuony Deng, cornerback Madre Harper, defensive lineman James Nyamwaya, kicker B.T. Potter, linebacker Forrest Rhyne and long snapper Rex Sunahara.
The Steelers have to make the rest of their moves by Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster.
