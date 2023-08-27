Transactions

Presented by

Roster moves continue for Steelers

Aug 27, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Roster moves continued on Sunday for the Steelers when they released receiver Aron Cruikshank. He was signed after training camp ended. He played in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons but wasn't targeted.

The Steelers made their first round of roster moves on Saturday when they released eight players.

Among those released were receiver Dan Chisena, defensive back Nevelle Clarke, linebacker Kuony Deng, cornerback Madre Harper, defensive lineman James Nyamwaya, kicker B.T. Potter, linebacker Forrest Rhyne and long snapper Rex Sunahara.

The Steelers have to make the rest of their moves by Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster.

Bringing you the action: The Steelers open the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Acrisure Stadium. For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.

