Roster moves continue, Dupree on IR

Sep 04, 2016 at 09:01 AM

Steelers' linebacker Bud Dupree was placed on the reserve/injured list on Sunday. Dupree has not played during the preseason.

Dupree, the team's No. 1 draft pick in 2015, played in all 16 games last season, starting five of them. Dupree finished the season with 26 tackles, 17 of them solo stops.

Dupree had an immediate impact last season, recording a sack of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in his first game. The following week against the 49ers he became the first Steelers' rookie to have sacks in back-to-back games since 2007.

The team signed linebacker Steven Johnson to take Dupree's spot on the roster. Johnson signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent this offseason from the Tennessee Titans, and was released on Saturday when the team had to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster.

Johnson was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos in 2012, and spent his first three seasons with the Broncos. He played in 57 games during his career with a total of seven starts, and has played in five postseason games with one start.

