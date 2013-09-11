Rooney to take part in Croke Park Classic launch

Sep 11, 2013 at 05:03 AM

Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney will be on hand at the Penn State-University of Central Florida game this Saturday at State College as part of the launch of the Croke Park Classic in Dublin, Ireland scheduled for next year. The game between Penn State and UCF, which will be played on Aug. 30, 2014 at Croke Park, will also be attended by officials from the Gaelic Athletic Association and Croke Park.

The winning team will be presented with the Dan Rooney Trophy, a football made of bog yew from the Irish midlands and steel that remained from the construction of Heinz Field. Rooney and Páraic Duffy, GAA Director General, will participate in the coin toss.

"We are looking forward to welcoming our guests from Ireland, UCF and Ambassador Rooney," said Dave Joyner, Penn State Director of Athletics. "The Irish are very excited about this game and our fans are excited about it. It's a great way to give our football team and University a marquee location to play and visit. Our visit in July only reinforced our reasons for wanting to come and play in Dublin. Because of the Irish people and their hospitality, Penn State fans are going to love their time there next August."

