Rookies are getting ready for football

A normal rookie minicamp schedule would entail the players doing install of the offense or defense, and then going out on the field and putting things into play. Both Brooks and McFarland are following that path on their own.

"I work out every day right after rookie minicamp," said McFarland. "I get my work in. I do a lot of cardio. My whole thing is the coaches tell me you have to come in in the best shape of your life. That is for all of the players. That is all I focus on. Getting out there on the grass in cleats and running, getting in shape, ready to play football. I am lifting too. But more running."

As they go through their first NFL minicamp, they are learning a little bit more about what their role is going to be when the team gets back on the field. For Brooks, it's mainly about safety.

"They have let me know a lot of things," said Brooks. "I think it's primarily safety. We have talked about a lot of positions. But primarily safety.

"They are sending me information about certain positions one by one. I am just ready to contribute to the Steelers, play for them. I am ready to play on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays."

McFarland said he hasn't gotten specifics yet on his role, just that be ready to know everything, including special teams.

"We are just getting started, with Day 1 being (Friday)," said McFarland. "It's hard to tell you where my expectations are. But I feel like we are going to have to come in and know everything on the special teams side of the ball, offensive side of the ball. That is how I am going to approach it. That is how any football player should approach it. I have to learn it all. For me personally my expectations for me, that all has to be hard work, get in the playbook and study.

"I think (special teams) is important. Being a rookie coming in I don't have a choice. If you love football you want to find anywhere to play. I am looking forward to that. At the end of the day it's football."

* * *

O Canada: Steelers quarterbacks' coach Matt Canada is someone who is familiar with McFarland. He was the offensive coordinator for a season at Maryland when McFarland played there, and the young running back can't wait to be reunited with him.

"He is one hell of a coach," said McFarland. "One of my favorite coaches I ever had. He left a big, big, big impact on me when he left Maryland. He showed how he cared, not just on the field but how he cared for us off the field. Always checking up on me, making sure I am doing the right thing, coaching me up hard. I like that. When a coach coaches you hard, which Matt Canada does, that means he wants to get you better. It's about the way he coaches. He just wants you to get better. I think guys in the room will gravitate toward him. He is always positive. That is what I love about Matt Canada. I am super excited to be around him and pick his brain because that guy knows a lot."

* * *

Numbers game: McFarland will wear No. 26 for the Steelers, the number that was worn by Le'Veon Bell. He said he initially wanted to wear No. 25, but Brooks is wearing that since it was his college number. He said wearing No. 26 means something to him as he was always a fan of Bell's game.

"I have always been a big fan of Le'Veon Bell," said McFarland. "He has always been the best running back in the league to me. When I was in high school, he was always a top back in the league. One of my favorites. Thinking about numbers, I wanted No. 25, but I know Twan (Antoine) wanted that number so I took No. 26.