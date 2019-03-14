Transactions

Presented by

Rogers signs a new deal

Mar 14, 2019 at 11:24 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The last two years have been a roller coaster ride for Eli Rogers, but he is hoping the ups and downs have settled now that he has been signed by the Steelers to a new two-year contact.

Rogers wanted to remain in the black and gold and got his wish.

"It's a blessing for me to be here," said Rogers. "I like the atmosphere, the love here. The camaraderie, the people in the building, the team. Especially Coach (Mike) Tomlin. I love the way he carries himself every day. He is a true example of coming to work in a certain spirit every day, being a professional. I appreciate seeing a man like him being a role model, an example of how you should be as a professional. The coaches are all cool. You can talk to anyone and they have something to offer you, always helping you.

"And the team. It's like one group. Everyone…it's genuine."

Rogers' ups and downs began when he finished the 2017 season in disappointing fashion, suffering a torn ACL in the team's AFC Divisional Round game against Jacksonville on Jan. 14. At the time he was a free agent and wasn't re-signed until July 25, 2018. Rogers opened the 2018 season on the reserve/PUP list and was also suspended for Week 1 of the regular season as part of the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

A healthy Rogers was activated on Dec. 15 and played the following day in a win over the New England Patriots where he had four catches for 20 yards. He finished the season with 12 receptions for 57 yards in three games.

Rogers has played in 30 games in his three seasons with the Steelers, recording 78 receptions for 822 yards and four touchdowns.

Rogers originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft.

Rogers_Eli_signing_KSR_6250

