Roethlisberger the next American Idol?

By Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Ben Roethlisberger will be a part of the new season of "American Idol" on FOX, but he won't be giving up his day job as an NFL quarterback. Roethlisberger filmed a commercial for the show, and FOX will air it during its telecast of Super Bowl XLII.

"It was a little crazy," said Roethlisberger. "It was fun. The people you work with usually make it fun. The director and everybody was a lot of fun."

Roethlisberger spent about eight hours on the set but didn't want to reveal too many details about the shoot.

"It ties in football and American Idol so I will leave it at that," said Roethlisberger.

One of the scenes had Roethlisberger as a player in the locker room daydreaming about being a contestant on "American Idol" while the coach of the team was delivering a pep talk.

"They did some different stuff," he said. "You never know how it is going to end up turning out. I am in the locker room for a part of it. I am in the American Idol crowd for a part of it. It's a little bit of jumping around so we'll see how they kind of tie it together."

Roethlisberger enjoyed the experience, especially since he's a big fan of the opening episodes of the show's new season which features the auditions.

"I love watching the beginning of it when people just go out and make fools of themselves," said Roethlisberger. "That's the part I watch."

The Mel Blount Youth Home will hold its 10th Annual All-Star Celebrity Roast on Friday, April 4 at the Pittsburgh Hilton Hotel.



The year's roast will honor former Steelers strong safety Donnie Shell.

