Roethlisberger ready to get a look at rookies

By Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Ben Roethlisberger will get the first look at some of the new weapons available to him when the Steelers begin their mini-camp with practice on Friday morning.

First-round pick running back Rashard Mendenhall and second-round selection wide receiver Limas Sweed are expected to have an impact on the team's offense, but Roethlisberger doesn't see a need to rush them into action immediately, rather let them develop and earn their playing time.

"We have guys. It's not like we don't have a running back. We have a couple great ones," said Roethlisberger. "Same with wide receiver. We got guys. There's no real rush to push anybody into a starting spot.

"If they develop into it, I guess they develop into it."

Roethlisberger said at the end of last season that he would like to have a tall wide receiver, but didn't mean it as a knock to those already on the team.

"I am anxious, but I have my guys out there," said Roethlisberger. "I have my receivers that I have been working with. Limas will have to work his way in. For the first day or two I probably won't throw too many passes to him unless they put him in there with the first team. We'll see.

"We have a great group of guys on the team. The Steelers have always done a great job of drafting. They went after some weapons offensively and got some defensive guys they like. It will be interesting to see how it shakes out."

While the Steelers addressed the skill positions early, the offensive line was not addressed until the fourth round with the selection of offensive tackle Tony Hills. That isn't something that worries Roethlisberger.