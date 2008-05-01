Roethlisberger ready to get a look at rookies

May 01, 2008 at 07:23 AM
07_cle_roethlisberger_84471.jpg

By Teresa Varley
Steelers.com

Ben Roethlisberger will get the first look at some of the new weapons available to him when the Steelers begin their mini-camp with practice on Friday morning.

First-round pick running back Rashard Mendenhall and second-round selection wide receiver Limas Sweed are expected to have an impact on the team's offense, but Roethlisberger doesn't see a need to rush them into action immediately, rather let them develop and earn their playing time.

"We have guys. It's not like we don't have a running back. We have a couple great ones," said Roethlisberger. "Same with wide receiver. We got guys. There's no real rush to push anybody into a starting spot.

"If they develop into it, I guess they develop into it."

Roethlisberger said at the end of last season that he would like to have a tall wide receiver, but didn't mean it as a knock to those already on the team.

"I am anxious, but I have my guys out there," said Roethlisberger. "I have my receivers that I have been working with. Limas will have to work his way in. For the first day or two I probably won't throw too many passes to him unless they put him in there with the first team. We'll see.

"We have a great group of guys on the team. The Steelers have always done a great job of drafting. They went after some weapons offensively and got some defensive guys they like. It will be interesting to see how it shakes out."

While the Steelers addressed the skill positions early, the offensive line was not addressed until the fourth round with the selection of offensive tackle Tony Hills. That isn't something that worries Roethlisberger.

"I think our offensive line is going to be better than people think I have a lot of confidence in those guys," said Roethlisberger. "I have seen them in OTA's and they are doing a great job. Guys are going to step in and fill shoes."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

The first of many for the 70s Steelers

On this day in Steelers history the team won Super Bowl IX

news

Asked and Answered: Jan. 12

One of the 19 potential unrestricted free agents this offseason is Damontae Kazee

news

Community Corner: Giving from the heart

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings

news

Steelers sign four to Reserve/Future contracts

The Steelers signed four more players to Reserve/Future contracts on Wednesday

Advertising