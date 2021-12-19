Roethlisberger hits another career milestone

Dec 19, 2021 at 01:48 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger continues to work his way up the ladder in numerous NFL categories, the latest in passing yards.

Roethlisberger passed Philip Rivers (63,440) for fifth place all-time in passing yards in NFL history. Roethlisberger needed 27 passing yards against the Titans today to move ahead of Rivers.

Earlier this season Roethlisberger passed Rivers for fifth place all-time in career completions. Heading into the Titans game, Roethlisberger had 5,347 completions. The top five include Drew Brees (7,142), Tom Brady (7,125), Brett Favre (6,300) and Peyton Manning (6,125).

Roethlisberger joined an elite fraternity when he threw his 400th career touchdown pass earlier this season.

In addition, Roethlisberger joined a group that includes Brady, Brees, Favre, Manning, Dan Marino, Rivers and Aaron Rodgers.

Roethlisberger also hit the 3,000-yard plateau for the 15th time in his career this season, only the sixth player in NFL history to do so.

Related Content

news

Watt sets Steelers single season sack record

T.J. Watt set a new Steelers record for most sacks in a single season
news

Roethlisberger nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The award is named after Steelers founder Art Rooney Sr. and honors a player for their on-field sportsmanship
news

Watt earns another AFC honor

Linebacker T.J. Watt is honored for his epic game against the Ravens
news

Tomlin reaches a major milestone

Coach Mike Tomlin now has 150 career wins
news

Harris wins Offensive Rookie of the Month

Najee Harris won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for his performance during a four-game stretch in October
news

Watt earns AFC honor

Linebacker T.J. Watt was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week
news

Ben reaches a major milestone

Ben Roethlisberger joined an elite group with his 400th career touchdown pass
news

T.J. lands in the Top 10

T.J. Watt is ranked No. 9 in the Top 100 Players of 2021
Advertising