Roethlisberger hits another career milestone

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger continues to work his way up the ladder in numerous NFL categories, the latest in passing yards.
Roethlisberger passed Philip Rivers (63,440) for fifth place all-time in passing yards in NFL history. Roethlisberger needed 27 passing yards against the Titans today to move ahead of Rivers.
Earlier this season Roethlisberger passed Rivers for fifth place all-time in career completions. Heading into the Titans game, Roethlisberger had 5,347 completions. The top five include Drew Brees (7,142), Tom Brady (7,125), Brett Favre (6,300) and Peyton Manning (6,125).
Roethlisberger joined an elite fraternity when he threw his 400th career touchdown pass earlier this season.
In addition, Roethlisberger joined a group that includes Brady, Brees, Favre, Manning, Dan Marino, Rivers and Aaron Rodgers.
Roethlisberger also hit the 3,000-yard plateau for the 15th time in his career this season, only the sixth player in NFL history to do so.