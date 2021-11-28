Roethlisberger hits a new milestone

Nov 28, 2021 at 01:56 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

With his completion to Diontae Johnson, Ben Roethlisberger has passed Philip Rivers for fifth place in career pass completions in NFL history.

The completion gave Roethlisberger 5,278 career completions, eclipsing Rivers 5,277 career completions. The top five include Drew Brees (7,142), Tom Brady (7,062), Brett Favre (6,300) and Peyton Manning (6,125).

Earlier this year Roethlisberger joined an elite fraternity when he threw his 400th career touchdown pass.

Roethlisberger joined a group that includes Brady, Brees, Favre, Manning, Dan Marino, Rivers and Aaron Rodgers.
Roethlisberger connected with Diontae Johnson on a 45-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Packers in Week 4 to hit No. 400.

In addition, Roethlisberger passed Marino for sixth place in all-time passing yards in the NFL this season.

Related Content

news

What went right, wrong at Bengals

The highs and lows from the Steelers/Bengals game at Paul Brown Stadium
news

Steelers inactives for Week 12 at. Bengals

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium
news

Tomlin on Hines, 'next man up,' quitting

'Stats are a component of it, but let's be real – Hines' stats tell a Hall of Fame worthy story as well'
news

Asked and Answered: Nov. 28

There are a lot of things the Steelers like about what Green brings to the center position
news

Steelers at Bengals: How to watch/listen to the game

Complete coverage of how to watch, listen and live stream the Steelers' Week 12 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals
news

Watch the 84 Lumber Mike Tomlin Show

Saturday show airs live locally on KDKA, archived on YouTube
news

Steelers make moves, place two on IR

The Steelers made multiple roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals
news

Week 12 Injury Report (Bengals) - Updated

A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 12, including an update on CB Joe Haden
news

Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Bengals

Get up to speed on the Steelers Week 12 matchup with the Bengals
news

Week 12 Blog: Minkah: 'I feel fine'

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals
news

Bengals are talking about Cam, Highsmith, Diontae

Find out what is being said in Cincinnati ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals
Advertising