Roethlisberger hits a new milestone

With his completion to Diontae Johnson, Ben Roethlisberger has passed Philip Rivers for fifth place in career pass completions in NFL history.

The completion gave Roethlisberger 5,278 career completions, eclipsing Rivers 5,277 career completions. The top five include Drew Brees (7,142), Tom Brady (7,062), Brett Favre (6,300) and Peyton Manning (6,125).

Earlier this year Roethlisberger joined an elite fraternity when he threw his 400th career touchdown pass.

Roethlisberger joined a group that includes Brady, Brees, Favre, Manning, Dan Marino, Rivers and Aaron Rodgers.

Roethlisberger connected with Diontae Johnson on a 45-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Packers in Week 4 to hit No. 400.