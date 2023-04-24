Robinson II: 'It's a big opportunity'

Robinson is no stranger to the Steelers as they looked at the Penn State product when he was coming out of college and liked what they saw then and where he has gone since.

"He's had experience as an inside guy. He has physicality in his game," said Tomlin. "He is an example of our general free agent interest. It goes all the way back to when he was at Penn State. Kevin Colbert and I spent a great deal of time with he and his family through his draft process. He was a 'Diaper Dandy.' A 20-year-old when he came into the draft. We held him in high regard. We liked his football character, we liked his talents, we liked his upside. We followed him throughout his NFL journey. The interest still remains. Those are generally the stories, that's the framing of the people that we generally do free agent business with."

Robinson remembers the interaction, finding it hard to believe that it was 10 years ago that he was that 'Diaper Dandy.'

"It definitely doesn't seem like 10 years ago. It seems like yesterday," said Robinson. "Having communication with Coach Tomlin since then, he has always left a great impression on me. Now being able to be under him, playing for this staff, I am very excited.

"I feel like I know Coach Tomlin pretty well, and I feel like he feels the same. Over the years, being able to have some conversations with him whether that's playing against Pittsburgh or in passing maybe at some kind of NFL event or something like that. Coach Tomlin is not only a great coach, but a great person. I think it speaks a lot seeing the success that this franchise has had."

Robinson will find himself as the veteran in the receiver room, but at 29-years old he has plenty still left in him. His role will be one to provide for the offense, but also provide leadership for the young guys in the receiver room.

"I have a lot of football left in me," said Robinson. "I thought last year in the time I was playing, in those 10 games, I felt very good about some of the things that I did. Unfortunately, I didn't get some of the opportunities that I may have wanted and things like that. But as far as how I felt as a football player from my route running ability, being able to get active a little bit in the red zone and doing some things like that on third down. I felt very good about last year.

"I feel like being around younger receivers keeps me young. This actually will be the first time in my career that I'll be the oldest receiver in the room. I'm still 29. I'm still learning some things myself. I'm looking forward to it. It's a great group, even from watching these guys from afar. It's a lot of talent in that room.