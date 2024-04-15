Roberts loves the vibe

"I take a lot of pride in it," said Roberts. "I tell guys all the time leadership can get lonely. That is why a lot of people don't want that job. It can get lonely. You do get a lot of fingers pointed at you. You get the scrutiny.

"But, to have the collective group, T.J. (Watt), Minkah (Fitzpatrick), (Alex) Highsmith, Cam (Heyward), they made my job so much easier. I would communicate and they would communicate more. When we were off, the collective was able to calm the group back down and get us going in the right direction. I was in the middle and the green dot, but that is just one piece of the puzzle. Those guys did a great job. You just love working with guys like that because I may get the credit for it, but they are the piece of it. It was worth fighting through all of it because of them, they were a big piece of me.

"I love the guys here, the locker room. I love it each day. I know we all talk about guys like T.J., Cam and Minkah, but the young guys, some of the other guys, playing with Nick Herbig, all those guys. The guys on the offensive side. You see how they go about things and want to see team success on special teams. The collective of what we are all doing. You understand why the locker room is so close."

That closeness is something Roberts admits he missed during the offseason but knows it will be right back to where they started when they all get back together again this week for offseason workouts.

And he looks forward to everyone being back, working with Coach Mike Tomlin once again, a coach he always wanted to play for.

"It's great playing for him," said Roberts. "If you want to know what makeup a head coach needs to have, Mike T is the definition of it. He is a leader of men. A father. A guy who teaches us how to go about things on and off the field. That is what makes him so unique.

"When I had the opportunity last offseason to sign with this team, I was grateful for it. I always wanted to play for Coach T. I remember at my pro day when I was coming out of college, my mom and dad talked to him for 45 minutes to an hour outside of it and I knew then if I don't get drafted, hopefully one day I would get the chance to play for him.