Repeat as necessary

"He's just going up the next step and that's what I told him," Olsavsky said. "I'm not surprised he's made any plays. I don't subscribe to the idea that somebody could only make a fumble recovery and a touchdown and an interception in one game. Every series go out there you could make a play, and it could be a great play.

"I don't want to limit him in any way. I never tied to limit Ryan (Shazier). I'm not going to try to limit Devin. Because they're great players and they're great people, so who's to say I can't make a play every drive I go out there?

"He makes some mistakes, but you get tired and you're young and things happen, that's how football is. Just the fact that you keep coming back after all those plays is what's hard to do. But that's what he's learning, and he'll get there."

The taunting penalty Bush drew in the third quarter against the Chargers is the type of mistake Olsavsky considers unnecessary for a player of Bush's caliber.