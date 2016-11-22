Rapid Roundup - Tuesday

- Let's Chat (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Take a look at the *PG's *Ray Fittipaldo's chat transcript from yesterday for the latest on the Steelers.
- Ready Rookies (ESPN.com)
The team's rookies are ready to show what they have to offer on defense.
- You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob is fielding your questions about the team's receivers, the AFC North and much more.
- Tomlin Takes (Steelers.com)
Check out some noteworthy comments from HC Mike Tomlin, as he addressed the media yesterday to preview this week's game against the Indianapolis Colts.