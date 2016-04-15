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Rapid Roundup - Friday

Apr 15, 2016 at 02:01 AM
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  • Time To Prepare (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    The dates and times of the Steelers' preseason matchups have been finalized.
  • 2016 Schedule Released (Steelers.com)
    Time to check your calendars, because the Steelers 2016 regular-season schedule is here.
  • Talking 2016 (Steelers.com)
    Steelers president Art Rooney II shared his thoughts on the team's 2016 regular-season schedule with Steelers.com's Bob Labriola.
  • The Complete Rundown (NFL.com)
    Take a look at the complete 2016 NFL regular-season schedule on NFL.com.
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