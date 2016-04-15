Rapid Roundup - Friday

- Time To Prepare (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
The dates and times of the Steelers' preseason matchups have been finalized.
- 2016 Schedule Released (Steelers.com)
Time to check your calendars, because the Steelers 2016 regular-season schedule is here.
- Talking 2016 (Steelers.com)
Steelers president Art Rooney II shared his thoughts on the team's 2016 regular-season schedule with Steelers.com's Bob Labriola.
- The Complete Rundown (NFL.com)
Take a look at the complete 2016 NFL regular-season schedule on NFL.com.