Rapid Roundup - Friday

- Adding Depth (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Yesterday, the Steelers bolstered their defensive line by adding DE Ricardo Mathews.
Steelers agreed to terms with DL Ricardo Mathews on a one-year contract. Photos by AP.
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- Labriola On (Steelers.com)
Steelers.com's Bob Labriola has his take on replacing players lost in free agency.
- Pranksters (NFL.com)
In honor of April Fools' Day, NFL.com has stories from around the league about funny pranks that happen in team locker rooms.
- Takes From Dupree (Steelers.com)
Second-year LB Bud Dupree spoke with Steelers.com's Teresa Varley about a handful of topics, including this offseason and what he learned as a rookie.