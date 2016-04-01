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Rapid Roundup - Friday

Apr 01, 2016 at 01:24 AM
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  • Adding Depth (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    Yesterday, the Steelers bolstered their defensive line by adding DE Ricardo Mathews.

PHOTOS: Steelers sign Ricardo Mathews

Steelers agreed to terms with DL Ricardo Mathews on a one-year contract. Photos by AP.

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  • Labriola On (Steelers.com)
    Steelers.com's Bob Labriola has his take on replacing players lost in free agency.
  • Pranksters (NFL.com)
    In honor of April Fools' Day, NFL.com has stories from around the league about funny pranks that happen in team locker rooms.
  • Takes From Dupree (Steelers.com)
    Second-year LB Bud Dupree spoke with Steelers.com's Teresa Varley about a handful of topics, including this offseason and what he learned as a rookie.
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