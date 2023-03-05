QBs deliver in Indy

News, notes and nuggets from NFL Network coverage of Day Three of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis:

QB OR NOT QB: The quarterback class, some of which was on display at Lucas Oil Stadium, includes four potential Top 10 picks and perhaps five future NFL starters, in NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's estimation.

But which one is QB1?

"People might think this is crazy, I think there's four guys," Jeremiah said. "If you went to all 32 teams I bet you will find an Anthony Richardson team. I've talked to two that have him as the second one, and they're not taking a QB so they're honest with me. You'll find some Will Levis teams. And I know about Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud teams.

"It's wide open."

Young, from Alabama, was on the field but didn't run or throw (his plan is to work out at Alabama's Pro Day on March 23).

Levis, of Kentucky, and Stroud, from Ohio State, threw but didn't run.

Richardson (Florida) ran and threw.

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, the fifth projected starter in Jeremiah's potential starting quintet, is still recovering from ACL surgery.

COMPARE AND CONTRAST: Jeremiah briefly critiqued the three QBs who threw on Day Three at the outset of Day Three as follows:

Stroud: "He might end up being the first quarterback to go off the board. Just a real gifted, natural thrower. Everything comes out of his hand so clean and so pretty."

Levis: "Polarizing player. When you talk to teams around the league, some love him, some have concerns. He has a cannon. The ball definitely jumps out of Will Levis' hand."

Richardson: "Big-time athlete, 244 pounds. You will see long runs. You'll see incredible, off-platform throws. He has the highest ceiling for any quarterback in this entire draft process."

TALE OF THE TAPE: NFL Research came up with a graphic that put Richardson's freakish physicality in perspective:

Height: 6-foot-41/4 (taller than George Kittle).

Weight: 244 (heavier than Haason Reddick).

Hand size: 10.5" (bigger than DeAndre Hopkins)

Vertical leap: 40.5" (higher than Davante Adams)

Broad jump: 10'9" (longer than Odell Beckham Jr.)

And that was before Richardson clocked an unofficial time of 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Richardson's official 40 came in at 4.43.

He punctuated the day's proceedings with a backflip, but failed to stick the landing.

RISING TO THE OCCASION: Richardson impressed, but Stroud won the day.

"This is one of the best Combine throwing sessions," Jeremiah gushed. "This is not just a display of just raw velocity. You wanna see, can you make every type of throw? Can you touch it up? What does it look like coming out of your hand?

"Every throw he's had to make, he's made it and it's been unbelievably smooth and easy, it's effortless. Some people were just made to play quarterback and C.J. Stroud is one of them."

SIZE OF THE DOG: Young measured in at 5-101/8 and 204 pounds. His size, or relative lack thereof, continues to be a much-discussed subject.

"There's times where I don't think he can see but because he knows where people are and where they're supposed to be, not only for his team but the other team, he'll just let it rip," Jeremiah said. "Obviously, we've see Drew Brees (6-0, 209) do it at the highest of levels.

"The issue to me was the body type or the durability. That's more of a concern, can he physically hold up?"

PLENTY OF TIGHT ENDS: Jeremiah loves the tight end class, to the extent that he called it "the best group of tight ends I've seen in a decade.

"It is loaded with stating tight ends," he continued. "I think we're gonna see about three first-round tight ends in this draft."

INFORMATION AVAILABLE: Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell's visit to the NFL Network booth included a revelation about where information is available and what type of information is available at a Combine for those who are paying close attention.

"I love the fact that you get to see them throw the football side by side, running routes side by side," O'Connell said. "They're all prepared for these drills, we know that. But you're getting to see them kind of react in the moment to maybe missing a throw, maybe dropping a ball. How do they respond in a stage where they know we're all watching?"

THE LAST WORD: "Watching these quarterbacks, and if you were thinking about maybe moving up to get one, this week might have given you a little more courage." _ Jeremiah