Pruitt signed to one-year contract

Apr 05, 2024 at 04:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed tight end MyCole Pruitt to a one-year contract.

Pruitt, who is entering his 10th season, has played in 109 career games, starting 39 of them. He has 71 receptions for 748 yards and nine touchdowns.

Pruitt spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, where Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was the head coach.

While in Atlanta, he played in 30 games, starting 12. He had 25 receptions for 260 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons.

Prior to signing with the Falcons, he spent the better part of four seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2018-21), under the direction of Smith, who was the tight ends coach and then offensive coordinator. He played in 57 games with the Titans, starting 23. He had 34 receptions for 386 yards and seven touchdowns.

Pruitt was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He played in 16 games his rookie season, starting three, and had 10 catches for 89 yards.

In 2016 he spent time with both the Vikings and Chicago Bears, spending time on the practice squad and active roster, and appeared in a total of four games, with two receptions for 13 yards. He also spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.

Pruitt played college ball at Southern Illinois where he was named the best tight end in the history of the Missouri Valley Football Conference as part of the conference's 30th anniversary. He was named a consensus First-Team All-American following the 2013 and 2014 seasons and was also named the CFPA's FSC Tight End of the Year both seasons.

