Pruitt signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed tight end MyCole Pruitt to a one-year contract.

Pruitt, who is entering his 10th season, has played in 109 career games, starting 39 of them. He has 71 receptions for 748 yards and nine touchdowns.

Pruitt spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, where Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was the head coach.

While in Atlanta, he played in 30 games, starting 12. He had 25 receptions for 260 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons.