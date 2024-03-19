Providing invaluable advice and guidance

The itinerary was heavily focused on working with the media and players, which included the importance of relationship building, something that is invaluable when dealing with a vast range of personalities and backgrounds.

Bertsch explained the weekly schedule in season, outlining the open locker room session as well as a lot of the one-off requests that come from networks and others. He also talked about how it varies in training camp, where 'locker room' access is oftentimes right on the field.

"The main thing that is important is communication," said Bertsch. "It's about building the relationship so that they trust what you are saying. If they do heed your advice, they know it's coming from their best interest at heart. One thing you are going to hear more often today than anything is communication and being open to it."

One aspect of their roles that was shared was the media training sessions the department does with the rookies, as many college players never experienced an open locker room situation or the day-to-day availability.

"We do this with the coaches and rookies as well," said Cherry. "We go through a scenario of we are the journalist, and we start with a softball question of how they will answer this. We give them tips, help them with how to navigate things.

"The biggest tip we tell them is to take a second. Most of the time a guy gets a question and feels like he has to respond right away. We tell them wait a minute and process the question. It's an adjustment period for them.

"It's also about building relationships. You don't respond to this guy how you would another guy."

Networking was also a major focus, getting to know people in the business, but also understanding when the time is right to reach out to others.

"If you can get in contact with people, send that one email directly to them," said Tegnelia. "Have the feel of what is going on in the season. Maybe in the season, game day is not the best day to reach out. It's impressive when you know what you are coming into."

In addition to the communications staff addressing the students and taking questions, guest speakers included E.J. Borghetti, the Executive Associate Athletic Director/Communications for the University of Pittsburgh, and Emma Kilmer, communications manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Kilmer shared the story of how watching the Penguins in her free time helped her land her role, which began as an internship and grew into her current role.

"I started interning in hockey when I was a sophomore in college, and could only do that on breaks from school," said Kilmer. "I couldn't get the experience every single day. I decided as a massive Pittsburgh Penguins fan I would watch the games and after I would either write some postgame notes or design a graphic. I ended up bringing those that I did on my free time to my interview for my internship and my current bosses were extremely impressed by that, just showing that I took that initiative to use my free time to better my skills and opportunity to get an internship with them. I taught myself graphic design, I looked online for examples of press releases or games notes. I used my time where I would be watching the game anyway as a fan and taking that time to better my future career. You don't always have to use an internship to better your skills. You can just use your own time and see how you can use that to make a better opportunity for yourself."

Borghetti, who was raised a Pitt fan, shared numerous tips, including the importance of being there for the athletes and coaches he works with.

"You have to be present," said Borghetti "From the end of July through the new year, our headquarters is at the Petersen Events Center, which is on upper campus. But our football facility is on the South Side. I am there every day. You have to be there. You have to be present. You have to be in the cafeteria, you have to be at practice, you have to see guys as they are coming out of the locker room. If you are going to be a great asset for the individual you are representing, you've got to get to know them. You have to be present. They have to see you.

"I would say the same for you in your own professional aspirations. You have to be seen. You have to be present. It's got to be about a handshake if you are sitting across the table from somebody. It can't just be texts and emails.