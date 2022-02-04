Pro Bowl Notebook: Watt's always team first

Leaders of the pack: One of the topics that is bound to come up with any Steelers player this offseason is the team moving forward without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who retired after 18 seasons.

"He was kind of the 'Wow, I'm playing in the NFL moment' going up against him in seven-on-seven my rookie year," said Watt. "A tremendous talent, a Gold Jacket guy. To be able to watch his career up close. My locker was next to him my rookie year. Just very special to the Pittsburgh community, you can see how much they love and respect him for all he has done for the city. It was a really cool experience to share the locker room with him."

Now that they aren't sharing a locker room any longer, Watt and Heyward will be called upon to take even a bigger leadership role, something they are both ready for.

"You have a guy that was a constant voice in the locker room for 18 years and there's obviously going to be some sort of void there and we need to fill it," said Watt. "Obviously it's going to be Cam, myself and then we're going to find a guy on the offensive side of the ball that wants that role as well. I feel very confident with the guys we have right now."

Heyward is now the team's most tenured player in black and gold after completing his 11th season, and he understands the significance of that.

"Leading by example and making sure I uphold the tradition," said Heyward. "When I first got here, I was trying to be a sponge and learn a lot. Now I have to do that for other guys. Just trying to help them realize what was set before…a hard-nose defense, opportunistic offense, seizing the moment, having good special teams.

"It's a collective unit. That's what the Pittsburgh Steelers have been about. That's what it's always going to be about even after my time."

Another change the team is facing is the retirement of defensive coordinator Keith Butler last month. Heyward said they will miss him, but he has faith in what the team is going to do.