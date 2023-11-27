Pro Bowl Games voting is open

Nov 27, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Teresa Varley

-->> Vote for Steelers players for the Pro Bowl Games

Steelers fans, it's time to vote. And make sure you do it early, and often.

For your favorite Steelers players that is.

Voting is now open for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, the second year for the new-look games.

The traditional Pro Bowl game has been replaced by days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, February 4.

Leading into the game there will be fun-filled and unique skill competitions, giving fans a different look at all of the league's top players.

Fans can vote for their favorite Steelers players now through Dec. 25. A social aspect of voting will be available beginning on Dec. 11, so keep an eye out for that.

Cast your votes today.

Click on the links to go to the Steelers page and vote for players below as well.

OFFENSE

POS NAME
QB Kenny Pickett
RB Najee Harris
RB Jaylen Warren
WR George Pickens
WR Diontae Johnson
WR Allen Robinson II
TE Pat Freiermuth
T Broderick Jones
T Dan Moore Jr.
G Isaac Seumalo
G James Daniels
C Mason Cole

DEFENSE

POS NAME
DE Larry Ogunjobi
DT Keeanu Benton
DT Montravius Adams
DT Cameron Heyward
ILB Elandon Roberts
OLB T.J. Watt
OLB Alex Highsmith
CB Patrick Peterson
CB Joey Porter Jr.
CB Chandon Sullivan
SS Damontae Kazee
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick

SPECIAL TEAMS

POS NAME
K Chris Boswell
LS Christian Kuntz
P Pressley Harvin III
RS Calvin Austin III
ST Miles Killebrew

