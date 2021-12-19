Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Titans

Inspire Change: The Steelers are celebrating the NFL's social justice campaign, 'Inspire Change,' this week when they take on the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field.
As a part of the campaign, the Steelers will present 'Inspire Change' Awards to two community leaders, Alma Speed Fox and Jerrel Gilliam.
Fox is a civil and human rights activist who became active with the Pittsburgh Branch of the NAACP in the 1950s, participating in every march from Freedom Corner since it was established in the 1960s. She served as the Executive Director of the NAACP (1966-1971) and as Eastern Area Equal Opportunity Manager for the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Mines (1971-1983). Ms. Fox also served on the Pittsburgh Human Relations Commission (1972-2002).
She still remains active in the community as the Executive Vice-President of Freedom Unlimited, which she co-founded in 1968, and is a member of the boards of the NAACP and Gwen's Girls.
Gilliam is the Executive Director of the Light of Life Rescue Mission, an organization he began with as a volunteer in 2014. Gilliam's social work began when he worked as a paramedic in the Hill District in the 1980s and he realized he wanted to address underlying problems that can ripple through the community before they started.
Gilliam served as the Pastor at Covenant Church of Pittsburgh and Lead Pastor of Shiloh Church in South Park, where his parents also served as pastors. He was also President of Mosaic Sound, providing consulting services for churches and faith-based organizations for the past 14 years.
More on the team's Inspire Change.
Hear from a legend: Former Steelers and Hall of Fame linebacker Jam Ham is taking part in a Q&A in the FedEx Great Hall beginning at 11:30 a.m. Ham will take questions from fans about his playing days and everything else.
Twirling that Towel: Carter Redwood, the star of the hit CBS Series FBI: International, will lead the Terrible Towel Twirl. He is a Pittsburgh native and life-long Steelers fan. He will be joined by local coaches from the RISE Leadership Series, a program to gain skills and knowledge to effectively discuss and address matters of racism and injustice with their teams, schools and communities.
Towel unfurled: The large Terrible Towel will be unfurled by season ticket holders prior to the game.
Enter early: Heinz Field Management and the Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning a new program with the goal of reminding fans to enter the stadium early to ensure they will not miss kickoff.
Fireworks, which will be presented by Zambelli Fireworks, will be set off an hour prior to kickoff and 30 minutes prior to kickoff to serve as reminders for fans to enter Heinz Field so they will not miss all of the pregame activities, including Steelers introductions and kickoff.
Fans are also being reminded of the mobile ticketing process in place at Heinz Field starting this year. Prior to coming to Heinz Field, fans should:
• Save their mobile tickets to the digital wallet on their smartphone.
• Make sure their phones are fully charged.
• Arrive to the gates early – if you arrive after 30 minutes before kickoff, there is a good chance you will miss the start of the game.
Honoring a hero: The US Steel Salute to Heroes this week is Staff Sgt. James Martin of the United States Marine Corps. Martin was deployed to the Middle East three times with the U.S. Marine Corps. While in Iraq and Afghanistan, he was in close proximity to blasts from mortars and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which, over time, took a toll on his body. Just 40 days after returning from his last deployment, discs in his back pinched off his spinal cord, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down and confined to a wheelchair. He was able to overcome some of his challenges thanks to his involvement with the Wounded Warriors Project.
