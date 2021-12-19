Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Titans

Inspire Change: The Steelers are celebrating the NFL's social justice campaign, 'Inspire Change,' this week when they take on the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field.

As a part of the campaign, the Steelers will present 'Inspire Change' Awards to two community leaders, Alma Speed Fox and Jerrel Gilliam.

Fox is a civil and human rights activist who became active with the Pittsburgh Branch of the NAACP in the 1950s, participating in every march from Freedom Corner since it was established in the 1960s. She served as the Executive Director of the NAACP (1966-1971) and as Eastern Area Equal Opportunity Manager for the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Mines (1971-1983). Ms. Fox also served on the Pittsburgh Human Relations Commission (1972-2002).

She still remains active in the community as the Executive Vice-President of Freedom Unlimited, which she co-founded in 1968, and is a member of the boards of the NAACP and Gwen's Girls.

Gilliam is the Executive Director of the Light of Life Rescue Mission, an organization he began with as a volunteer in 2014. Gilliam's social work began when he worked as a paramedic in the Hill District in the 1980s and he realized he wanted to address underlying problems that can ripple through the community before they started.

Gilliam served as the Pastor at Covenant Church of Pittsburgh and Lead Pastor of Shiloh Church in South Park, where his parents also served as pastors. He was also President of Mosaic Sound, providing consulting services for churches and faith-based organizations for the past 14 years.