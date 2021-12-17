Working together to Inspire Change

Some of the work they are doing in the community includes social justice movie screenings where the players are joined by youth from local community groups, giving them an opportunity to talk about issues in society that are currently impacting them.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith, who is on the Social Justice Committee, selected Remember the Titans to watch with area kids, something he enjoyed as much as they did.

"It was cool to see their reactions to the movie, but just being able to be there for them as a source of hope for kids right now is the most important thing," said Highsmith. "These kids can then go on to be a source of hope for their friends. Sometimes people can be raised the wrong way. When they get to that age, where they're able to learn more on their own and be around good influences, that provides a sense of unity for them to be able to talk openly with their peers.