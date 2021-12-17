Working together to Inspire Change

Inspire change.
Two words that on their own can have so many meanings. But when they come together, their meaning can be extraordinarily powerful.
And when Steelers players come together to inspire change, the difference it can make can't even be measured.
Over the last few years, inspire change has become more than just words for the Steelers and those around the NFL. It's become a call to action as a part of the league's Inspire Change Initiative. It's an opportunity for players to use their voices, their actions, and their hearts to make a difference. And Steelers players are doing just that as in 2020 they formed a Social Justice Committee, a player-designed and player-run group that engages with the community on a personal level to address issues.
The program focuses multiple facets, including the following that the Steelers focus on: the educational achievement gap, police and community relations, criminal justice reform and violence in the community, in particular gun violence.
For the Steelers it began, and continues, with the team's Social Justice Fund. Since 2018, players have been giving to local causes as part of this program, as well as ones in their hometowns, that focus on social justice issues. The donations are all matched by the Steelers, helping many organizations continue to be able to do their work, including during the pandemic.