Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Ravens

My Cause, My Cleats: It's not unusual to see players on the field in pregame warmups with their cleats representing their city, showing their personality or just something fun to fire them up.
But starting this week, their cleats will take on a whole new look, showing off something they are passionate about.
For the sixth year the NFL is allowing players to represent a charity that touches them deeply in a unique manner with the league's player cause initiative, My Cause, My Cleats. Week 13 will be the first week players are permitted to wear them.
The initiative was created for NFL players to showcase a charitable cause in order to bring attention to it, and the players take part in helping with the design of their cleats, with it encompassing the 'It Takes All of Us' campaign the NFL launched.
After, the players wear the cleats, they have the option to auction them off to raise money for their cause on NFL Auction, with 100% of the funds raised given to the charity. Fans may bid on player cleats at NFL.com/Auction.
More on My Cause, My Cleats.
During Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season, Steelers players are showcasing their chosen charitable cause on their game cleats
Hear from a legend: Former Steelers tight end/lineman Larry Brown is taking part in a Q&A in the FedEx Great Hall beginning at 3 p.m. Brown will take questions from fans about his playing days and everything else.
Brown will also lead the Terrible Towel Twirl before the game with representatives of charities who are a part of My Cause, My Cleats.
Honoring a hero: The US Steel Salute to Heroes this week are Virginia Flickinger, Pearl Harbor nurse and Sgt. John Barber, United States Marine Corps, Vietnam War Veteran. The mother-son combination are being honored as a part of the 80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Flickinger, who is 101 years old, assisted soldiers after the bombing.
A look at player arrivals before the Steelers' Week 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field
Towel unfurled: The large Terrible Towel will be unfurled by season ticket holders prior to the game.
Enter early: Heinz Field Management and the Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning a new program with the goal of reminding fans to enter the stadium early to ensure they will not miss kickoff.
Fireworks, which will be presented by Zambelli Fireworks, will be set off an hour prior to kickoff and 30 minutes prior to kickoff to serve as reminders for fans to enter Heinz Field so they will not miss all of the pregame activities, including Steelers introductions and kickoff.
Fans are also being reminded of the mobile ticketing process in place at Heinz Field starting this year. Prior to coming to Heinz Field, fans should:
• Save their mobile tickets to the digital wallet on their smartphone.
• Make sure their phones are fully charged.
• Arrive to the gates early – if you arrive after 30 minutes before kickoff, there is a good chance you will miss the start of the game.
WATCH/STREAM
- TV coverage: Broadcast locally in Pittsburgh on Fox (WPGH-TV)
- Game coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Chris Myers (play-by-play), Daryl Johnson (analysis) and Jen Hale(sideline reporter) are on the call.
- Don't miss Steelers pregame programming with a live broadcast with Bob Pompeani, Charlie Batch, Rich Walsh and Gerry Dulac on the BetMGM Steelers Kickoff show on KDKA-TV Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Watch Steelers games live for free in the Steelers Official Mobile App (iOS & Android) and on Steelers.com mobile web. Primetime and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. Be sure to "Allow Location Access" if and when prompted to access the live stream. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
- After the game, switch over to Pittsburgh's CW (in the Pittsburgh market) for Neighborhood Ford Store Steelers Extra Point, presented by BetMGM with Bob Pompeani and Chris Hoke. The Steelers official postgame program delivers postgame press conferences and locker room interviews.
- Don't forget all Steelers postgame press conferences are streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter.
- Replay every game all season long with NFL Game Pass. Log in or start a 7-day FREE trial by clicking here >>>
LISTEN
- Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 9:00 a.m.; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
- Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst), Missi Matthews (sideline reporter) and Max Starks (sideline reporter) are on the call.
- Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.
- The Steelers Radio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
- The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to pregame and postgame programming from anywhere in the world on these platforms. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the game broadcast stream for mobile web and mobile app users. Desktop users may listen to this broadcast from anywhere in the world on Steelers.com.
- SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Steelers game live. Please visit SiriusXM's Steelers broadcast page for channel details.
CONNECT
- Check out Game Day Central on Steelers.com for up to the minute stats and more.
- On the go? Download the Steelers Official Mobile App and follow along with our Game Center that features stats and drive charts.
- Play the Steelers Gameday Challenge in the Steelers Official Mobile App prior to each week's game to win prizes.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. Don't forget to use #HereWeGo.
- Don't miss live pre and postgame programming on Facebook
- Watch Coach Mike Tomlin's press conference, LIVE immediately following the game, on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter.
Honoring champs: The Steelers will honor local high school champions during the game this week. The following teams will be honored in the first quarter.
Class 1A – Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Class 2A – Serra Catholic Eagles
Class 3A – Central Valley Warriors