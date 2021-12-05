Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Ravens

My Cause, My Cleats: It's not unusual to see players on the field in pregame warmups with their cleats representing their city, showing their personality or just something fun to fire them up.

But starting this week, their cleats will take on a whole new look, showing off something they are passionate about.

For the sixth year the NFL is allowing players to represent a charity that touches them deeply in a unique manner with the league's player cause initiative, My Cause, My Cleats. Week 13 will be the first week players are permitted to wear them.

The initiative was created for NFL players to showcase a charitable cause in order to bring attention to it, and the players take part in helping with the design of their cleats, with it encompassing the 'It Takes All of Us' campaign the NFL launched.