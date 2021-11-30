Making a statement with their shoes

Miles Killebrew

Cause: Playworks

Miles Killebrew believes kids should have an opportunity to be kids, which means always having a safe place to play where they can just be themselves.

That is why he joined the board of Playworks, an organization that serves low-income schools in the Detroit and greater Michigan area helping to improve the health and well-being of children by increasing opportunities for physical activity and a safe place to play.

"Their overall message is impacting kid's lives through play," said Killebrew. "They do a lot of work with underfunded schools, schools that don't have recess or means in which they have a safe environment to play with other kids and just be kids. They set up a system in which kids can play and it's a non-bullying environment. It's a dual edged sword where we're tackling bullying and we're also giving kids a safe place they may not have at home."

Killebrew said he was bullied as a kid because he excelled in math, pushing him ahead a grade in that class, and would have to deal with kids who weren't accepting. He had a strong family support system, but he knows not everyone is that lucky.

"It hits home with me," said Killebrew. "I was bullied when I was growing up. I was really good at math. I actually went to school to be an engineer. I was ahead a grade in math, so I was going to the high school when I was in middle school. It's cool with your parents because they can brag to their friends, but when you're a kid that sets you up a little bit. I struggled a little bit. I didn't really fit in very well. There were parts of my childhood that were a little tough. My parents, we didn't come from money. I didn't always have the coolest stuff. There were times I had holes in my shoes, stuff like that. It was a bad setup sometimes.

"But I was fortunate to have a place to play football and pursue my dreams. They are trying to do that with these kids in these underprivileged areas. I know how important it is to have friends and a place where you feel safe growing up. It's so crucial for these kids. Otherwise, it can just be too much. And I've seen what happens when it is too much. I've had friends who have taken their lives. I've had friends who turned to drugs and alcohol and it's hard. To be able to feel some kind of support, to be able to feel like you belong somewhere is crucial."

Killebrew understands times are changing, that kids sometimes prefer social media to going outside and playing basketball. But his goal is to make sure they have that opportunity to go outside and play or have a safe haven inside to.

"There is always that safe place," said Killebrew. "There are people who will love you just for you and you don't have to be anything extra. You don't have to do anything extra. Especially nowadays with TikTok, and I sound like my dad sounded when I was these kids age, but now more than ever I feel like these kids need to belong and they feel like they need to do things a certain way in order to fit in.