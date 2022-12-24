Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Raiders

Dec 24, 2022 at 06:15 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

PHOTOS: 1972 team tours Hall of Honor Museum

Members of the Steelers 1972 team tour the Hall of Honor Museum

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Honoring Franco: The Steelers will honor the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception as well as honor the memory of Franco Harris during tonight's game.

A moment of silence will be held before the game to honor Harris, who passed away on Dec. 21.

The highlight will be a halftime celebration when the team retires Harris' No. 32 jersey, with some of his 1972 teammates on hand.

Harris will join the ranks of the true elite in Steelers history, Ernie Stautner, No. 70, and Joe Greene, No. 75, the only other two players who have had their jerseys retired.

Harris spoke about having his jersey retired just a few weeks before he passed.

"That was a complete surprise, still feels that way, and what an honor," said Harris. "To be able to tie it all in with one weekend, and we're playing the Raiders. It all comes together and makes it a very special time.

"It never crossed my mind. When Art Rooney II told me over lunch that they were going to retire my jersey, it blew me away. It still blows me away, months after I found out about it. It really is quite an honor.
"It's emotional. The whole thing is emotional."

And it will be emotional for all when the jersey is retired. Fans from around the world can watch the halftime presentation live on Steelers.com, the team's official mobile app, and on social media on Steelers Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

In addition to the jersey retirement, there will be other activities honoring Harris and the anniversary.

The Terrible Towel Twirl will be started by Frenchy Fuqua, who the ball ricocheted off of for the Immaculate Reception.

A No. 32 ice sculpture will be on display on Art Rooney Avenue pregame.

From 7:00-7:45 pm there will be a live painting exhibit with artist Cody Sabol honoring Harris in the FedEx Great Hall.

Margot Bingham, the daughter of former Steelers linebacker Craig Bingham, will sing the National Anthem.

ARRIVAL PHOTOS: Week 16 vs. Raiders

A look at player arrivals before the Steelers' Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Jesse Davis (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Jesse Davis (77) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trent Scott (72) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trent Scott (72) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall (91) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall (91) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Members of the 1972 team and their families tour the Hall of Honor museum during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Reed (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Reed (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Throwback time: The Steelers will wear their throwback jerseys when they host the Las Vegas Raiders tonight at Acrisure Stadium.

The jerseys feature block letters and numbers on a traditional looking jersey, a nod to the teams of the 1970s and part of the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. The jersey will also have a special patch honoring the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

This will be the third time the team has worn this particular throwback jersey, previously doing so in 2018 and 2019.

In 2018, the Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns, 33-18, while wearing the jersey.

They defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 17-12, while wearing the jersey in 2019.

"I think it's really cool," said linebacker T.J. Watt. "It means a lot that we can wear the jerseys they wore and being a part of that tradition is awesome.

"Those guys still take a lot of pride in what they did, and we take a lot of pride in being able to carry on that legacy and play for the Steelers. That is what makes this organization so special, the true tradition."

This will be the third time Watt and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward will wear the jersey, and they hope to do it proud.

"I like the little differences, the little nuances, but for the most part it's our standard jersey because that is the tradition we hold," said Heyward. "You see all of the throwbacks that are out there, and they are cool colors and everything, but we have a rich tradition behind it knowing we won so many Super Bowls here. It's special to wear a jersey that resembles theirs.

"This game wouldn't be what it is today without them. They paved the way for us. We're just running with it. We are trying to leave the legacy the way they did."

Inspiring Change: The Steelers will take part in the NFL's social justice platform, Inspire Change, tonight.

This year the league introduced the Inaugural Inspire Change Changemaker Award, which recognizes an individual from every NFL city who is making a difference in their communities through social justice work, either individually or as part of a non-profit organization.

The recipient of the Steelers Inspire Change Changemaker Award is Anna Hollis, the Executive Director of Amachi Pittsburgh. Hollis, and the other 31 winners, will receive a $10,000 donation courtesy of the NFL Foundation for their charity.

Hollis has served as the Executive Director of Amachi Pittsburgh for the past 17 years, leading the organization that is a partnership of secular and faith-based organizations working together to support children and families impacted by the criminal justice system.

"Amachi has done so much great work in criminal justice reform in this area," said Blayre Holmes-Davis, the Steelers Director of Community Relations. "When people think of criminal justice reform, one thing that gets forgotten is the whole family structure and thinking of the kids, the moms, and what does that look like altogether.

"The criminal justice system is complex and there are multiple levels that need to be changed, and Anna has done so much transformational work to make sure the children are supported and making sure as people are re-entering the community, it's not just focusing on the person who was incarcerated but the entire family structure, how are we making sure the children are adjusting while the mother or father are in jail. How are we making sure they are supported as far as school supplies, mentoring, but also understanding the criminal justice system as a whole and how reform needs to happen. So, empowering them to say this might have happened to someone in their family, but how can they as a youth advocate, talk to elected officials, what can they do at local level to advocate for criminal justice reform."

Hollis was surprised this week when she was given the $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation for her organization, something she said gives her encouragement to keep doing the work she is doing.

"It really means a great deal in that it shows how much people care about the difficult work that we do," said Hollis. "It's not easy and it's not quick. Social justice work is something we commit to for the long term. There is no ending point. There are goals along the way. When someone makes this kind of investment in the work we do, it means keep going for me, keep doing what you are doing, keep fighting for what is right for our kids and community. It's encouragement."

PREGAME PHOTOS: Week 16 vs. Raiders

A look at pregame warmups before the Steelers' Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Artist Cody Sabol live paints during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Artist Cody Sabol live paints during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Artist Cody Sabol live paints during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Artist Cody Sabol live paints during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Artist Cody Sabol live paints during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Artist Cody Sabol live paints during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Giving back: The community organization of the game is the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh. Founded in 1918 and ranked as one of the nation's highest performing affiliates for more than a decade by the National Urban League, the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh's mission is to enable African Americans to achieve economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights. The Urban League helps others to help themselves through career preparation and jobs training, youth development, family support, health education and housing counseling, and by advocating for changes that build racial equity in civic and community life.

Enter early: Heinz Field Management and the Pittsburgh Steelers are reminding fans to enter the stadium early to ensure they will not miss kickoff.

Fireworks, which will be presented by Zambelli Fireworks, will be set off an hour prior to kickoff and 30 minutes prior to kickoff to serve as reminders for fans to enter Acrisure Stadium so they will not miss all of the pregame activities, including Steelers introductions and kickoff.

Fans are also being reminded of the mobile ticketing process in place at Heinz Field starting this year. Prior to coming to Acrisure Stadium, fans should:

• Save their mobile tickets to the digital wallet on their smartphone.
• Make sure their phones are fully charged.

Minkah Magic: Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is taking part in a community outreach program in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, donating tickets to Steelers home games to the Pittsburgh Police for them to take youth in city neighborhoods to games, as well as enjoy a pregame tailgate party inside of Stage AE. The tickets are distributed to different police zones each week, allowing a wide range of kids the opportunity to not only see a game, but spend quality time interacting with the police and getting to know the men and women who are there to protect them.

Honoring heroes: The U.S. Steel Salute to Heroes recipients are United States Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Derrick Lyndell Clark Sr. and United States Marine Corps Corporal Darnell Lee Clark Sr. Petty Officer 3rd Class Derrick Lyndell Clark Sr. graduated from Duquesne University and enlisted in the United States Navy. He did two tours in support of the Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom campaigns. His Brother, Corporal Darnell Lee Clark Sr., after high school enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He did one tour as an Ammunition Technician. After their service careers, both brothers have worked tirelessly in the community mentoring, leading, coaching and helping area under privileged youth forge a life plan and future. They have also worked together to serve our veterans through organizations like Operation Troop Appreciation, The Mission Continues, No Hero Left Behind, Canyon Heroes, The Wounded Warrior Project and more.

Security screening for this season: Acrisure Stadium will deploy next generation security screening at stadium gates this season. This technology will expedite fan entry into the stadium. Guests approaching the gates, will be instructed not to remove any items from clear bags or pockets and walk through the security screening system while following the instructions of Acrisure Stadium Team Members.

What's New at Acrisure Stadium: This season also marks the introduction of seven new food items, so if it's your first game, or you are a regular, be sure to check out the new offerings.

• Caliente Pizza – section 150 Ford Fan Zone, UPMC Club, West Club
• Auntie Anne's Pretzels – Main Concourse section 138, UPMC Club and West Club
• Buffalo Chicken Nachos – UPMC, West and North Club
• Cuban Sandwiches – UPMC and West Club
• Pulled Pork Burger – UPMC and West Club
• Spicy Chicken Waffles – UPMC and West Club
• Mojo Pork Nachos – section 129 and 526

STH_Of_The_Week_2022_Week16_Raiders

Towel unfurled: The large Terrible Towel will be unfurled by season ticket holders prior to the game.

WATCH/STREAM

  • The game broadcast is carried nationally on NFL Network (KDKA-TV locally in Pittsburgh). Game coverage begins Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET; The BetMGM Steelers Kickoff pregame show begins at 6:45 p.m. ET and will air locally on KDKA-TV; The Neighborhood Ford Store Steelers Xtra Point Postgame Show starts immediately following the game on Pittsburgh CW. The Postgame Show will also be archived on the Steelers YouTube channel.
  • Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analysis), Allison Williams (sideline) and Steve Wyche (sideline) are on the game call.
  • The NFL also offers fans a number of ways to watch this preseason game on their digital devices:
  • NFL+ Premium gives you the freedom to watch LIVE local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, full & condensed replays of every game, and MORE! Whether you are at the stadium or on-the-go, you will never miss a moment with NFL+. NOTE: NFL+ is only available to users within the United States. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit NFL+ Support
  • Fans outside of the United States can stream the game via the NFL's GamePass International product.
  • Don't forget all Steelers postgame press conferences are streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter.

LISTEN

  • Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 8:15 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 4:15 p.m. ET: Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
  • Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst), Missi Matthews (sideline) and Max Starks (sideline) are on the call.
  • Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.
  • The Steelers Radio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
  • The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to pregame and postgame programming from anywhere in the world on these platforms. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the game broadcast stream for desktop, mobile web and mobile app users.
  • SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Steelers game live. Please visit SiriusXM's Steelers broadcast page for channel details.

CONNECT

EN ESPANOL

  • Puedes escuchar la transmisión del partido en español en cualquier parte del mundo en steelers.com/espanol desde tu computadora.
  • Si estas en México y en el área de Pittsburgh ahora puedes escuchar también desde tu dispositivo móvil y desde el App Oficial de Steelers. Simplemente haz Clic en la esquina superior derecha de la pagina principal del App donde dice "Live Audio" y selecciona español.
  • También nuevo para este año, todos los juegos de los Steelers de la temporada 2022 serán transmitidos por Radio Imagen en México. Haz clic aquí para ver la lista de esas estaciones.
  • Luis Rodríguez, Álvaro Martín, y Arturo Carlos serán nuestro equipo del Steelers en español este domingo. Luis está en su octava temporada como comentarista oficial de Steelers en español. Álvaro Martín está en su tercera década de crónica de la NFL y en su cuarta temporada como comentarista de Steelers en español. Arturo Carlos esta entrando en su cuarta temporada como play-by-play de Steelers en Español.

Game Pass International

Inicia tu prueba GRATIS ahora para ver todos los juegos de los Steelers en vivo en y más con NFL Game Pass International. Para iniciar tu prueba y regístrarte haz clic aquí.

Activa las notificaciones en español del App Oficial de Steelers
Abre la aplicación, haz clic en la esquina inferior derecha en "More," haz clic en "Settings," haz click en la tercera opción "Notifications" y activa el icono en "Español."

