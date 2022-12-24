Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Raiders

Members of the Steelers 1972 team tour the Hall of Honor Museum
Honoring Franco: The Steelers will honor the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception as well as honor the memory of Franco Harris during tonight's game.
A moment of silence will be held before the game to honor Harris, who passed away on Dec. 21.
The highlight will be a halftime celebration when the team retires Harris' No. 32 jersey, with some of his 1972 teammates on hand.
Harris will join the ranks of the true elite in Steelers history, Ernie Stautner, No. 70, and Joe Greene, No. 75, the only other two players who have had their jerseys retired.
Harris spoke about having his jersey retired just a few weeks before he passed.
"That was a complete surprise, still feels that way, and what an honor," said Harris. "To be able to tie it all in with one weekend, and we're playing the Raiders. It all comes together and makes it a very special time.
"It never crossed my mind. When Art Rooney II told me over lunch that they were going to retire my jersey, it blew me away. It still blows me away, months after I found out about it. It really is quite an honor.
"It's emotional. The whole thing is emotional."
And it will be emotional for all when the jersey is retired. Fans from around the world can watch the halftime presentation live on Steelers.com, the team's official mobile app, and on social media on Steelers Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
In addition to the jersey retirement, there will be other activities honoring Harris and the anniversary.
The Terrible Towel Twirl will be started by Frenchy Fuqua, who the ball ricocheted off of for the Immaculate Reception.
A No. 32 ice sculpture will be on display on Art Rooney Avenue pregame.
From 7:00-7:45 pm there will be a live painting exhibit with artist Cody Sabol honoring Harris in the FedEx Great Hall.
Margot Bingham, the daughter of former Steelers linebacker Craig Bingham, will sing the National Anthem.
A look at player arrivals before the Steelers' Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Acrisure Stadium
Throwback time: The Steelers will wear their throwback jerseys when they host the Las Vegas Raiders tonight at Acrisure Stadium.
The jerseys feature block letters and numbers on a traditional looking jersey, a nod to the teams of the 1970s and part of the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. The jersey will also have a special patch honoring the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.
This will be the third time the team has worn this particular throwback jersey, previously doing so in 2018 and 2019.
In 2018, the Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns, 33-18, while wearing the jersey.
They defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 17-12, while wearing the jersey in 2019.
"I think it's really cool," said linebacker T.J. Watt. "It means a lot that we can wear the jerseys they wore and being a part of that tradition is awesome.
"Those guys still take a lot of pride in what they did, and we take a lot of pride in being able to carry on that legacy and play for the Steelers. That is what makes this organization so special, the true tradition."
This will be the third time Watt and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward will wear the jersey, and they hope to do it proud.
"I like the little differences, the little nuances, but for the most part it's our standard jersey because that is the tradition we hold," said Heyward. "You see all of the throwbacks that are out there, and they are cool colors and everything, but we have a rich tradition behind it knowing we won so many Super Bowls here. It's special to wear a jersey that resembles theirs.
"This game wouldn't be what it is today without them. They paved the way for us. We're just running with it. We are trying to leave the legacy the way they did."
Inspiring Change: The Steelers will take part in the NFL's social justice platform, Inspire Change, tonight.
This year the league introduced the Inaugural Inspire Change Changemaker Award, which recognizes an individual from every NFL city who is making a difference in their communities through social justice work, either individually or as part of a non-profit organization.
The recipient of the Steelers Inspire Change Changemaker Award is Anna Hollis, the Executive Director of Amachi Pittsburgh. Hollis, and the other 31 winners, will receive a $10,000 donation courtesy of the NFL Foundation for their charity.
Hollis has served as the Executive Director of Amachi Pittsburgh for the past 17 years, leading the organization that is a partnership of secular and faith-based organizations working together to support children and families impacted by the criminal justice system.
"Amachi has done so much great work in criminal justice reform in this area," said Blayre Holmes-Davis, the Steelers Director of Community Relations. "When people think of criminal justice reform, one thing that gets forgotten is the whole family structure and thinking of the kids, the moms, and what does that look like altogether.
"The criminal justice system is complex and there are multiple levels that need to be changed, and Anna has done so much transformational work to make sure the children are supported and making sure as people are re-entering the community, it's not just focusing on the person who was incarcerated but the entire family structure, how are we making sure the children are adjusting while the mother or father are in jail. How are we making sure they are supported as far as school supplies, mentoring, but also understanding the criminal justice system as a whole and how reform needs to happen. So, empowering them to say this might have happened to someone in their family, but how can they as a youth advocate, talk to elected officials, what can they do at local level to advocate for criminal justice reform."
Hollis was surprised this week when she was given the $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation for her organization, something she said gives her encouragement to keep doing the work she is doing.
"It really means a great deal in that it shows how much people care about the difficult work that we do," said Hollis. "It's not easy and it's not quick. Social justice work is something we commit to for the long term. There is no ending point. There are goals along the way. When someone makes this kind of investment in the work we do, it means keep going for me, keep doing what you are doing, keep fighting for what is right for our kids and community. It's encouragement."
A look at pregame warmups before the Steelers' Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Acrisure Stadium
Giving back: The community organization of the game is the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh. Founded in 1918 and ranked as one of the nation's highest performing affiliates for more than a decade by the National Urban League, the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh's mission is to enable African Americans to achieve economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights. The Urban League helps others to help themselves through career preparation and jobs training, youth development, family support, health education and housing counseling, and by advocating for changes that build racial equity in civic and community life.
Towel unfurled: The large Terrible Towel will be unfurled by season ticket holders prior to the game.
