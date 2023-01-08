Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Browns

Thank You Fans: This Sunday's game is the team's annual 'Thank You Fans' game, an opportunity for the organization to show their gratitude for all the support Steelers Nation provides during the season and year-round.
Steelers President Art Rooney II will deliver a 'Thank You' message to the fans that will be shown on the scoreboard for those in attendance at the game, and he will also have a message for the fans across the country and worldwide thanking them for their unwavering support.
All fans attending the game will automatically be entered to win prizes simply by scanning their mobile ticket when they enter Acrisure Stadium. Prizes will be awarded throughout the game, with them distributed through all four quarters.
There will be 10 randomly selected season tickets holders who have had perfect attendance this season presented with an autographed football, and one of them will walk away with tickets to the Super Bowl or Pro Bowl. Members of the Season Ticket Holders Advisory Board will also be honored and presented with a football signed by Steelers President Art Rooney II. There will also be an in-stadium giveaway to five long-time season ticket holders, each of them receiving an autographed jersey.
Among the in-game giveaways will be T.J. Watt Food Bank knit hats, Chickie and Pete's Crab Fries, autographed footballs and postgame on-field access.
The team also had a sweepstakes, with prizes that included: a Cam Heyward autographed authentic jersey, a Minkah Fitzpatrick autographed full sized helmet, a Pat Freiermuth autographed authentic football, a Kenny Pickett autographed mini helmet and a Najee Harris autographed replica jersey.
Fans will also have an opportunity to be featured on the team's SNU social channels.
The Neighborhood Ford Store's Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes winner will be revealed on game day as well.
Twirling the Towel: The Terrible Towel Twirl will be started by Jim Zimmerman Sr., the Steelers 2022 Fan of the Year.
Zimmerman learned of his Fan of the Year honor before the Steelers-Eagles game earlier this season, with linebacker T.J. Watt surprising him with the news.
"I almost cried," said Zimmerman. "I never expected anything like this in my life. That was the most exciting thing that ever happened to me."
Zimmerman is a man who bleeds black and gold. He is Pittsburgh born and bred, and he loves all of his Pittsburgh sports teams, with the Steelers as close to his heart as anything in life is. Zimmerman was nominated for the honor by Bill Soloway, a diehard Eagles fan who was born in the Philadelphia area.
Their friendship was born out of sadness and tragedy, after Zimmerman lost his son James, but grew into something beautiful when Soloway was the recipient of James Zimmerman's donor heart.
Kickoff time: The Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, January 8 at 1 p.m. in the regular season finale.
The game will air on CBS, KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market.
The Steelers playoff hopes are alive after the 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but they still need some help along the way to make the postseason.
The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets both need either win or tie on Sunday. The Bills (12-3) host the New England Patriots (8-8), while the Jets (7-9) are at the Miami Dolphins (8-8). Both of those games will also be played at 1 p.m.
The Week 18 game will be the Steelers 'Thank You Fans' game, which will be filled with special activities and giveaways for those in attendance to celebrate the best fans in the NFL.
Enter early: Heinz Field Management and the Pittsburgh Steelers are reminding fans to enter the stadium early to ensure they will not miss kickoff.
Fireworks, which will be presented by Zambelli Fireworks, will be set off an hour prior to kickoff and 30 minutes prior to kickoff to serve as reminders for fans to enter Acrisure Stadium so they will not miss all of the pregame activities, including Steelers introductions and kickoff.
Fans are also being reminded of the mobile ticketing process in place at Heinz Field starting this year. Prior to coming to Acrisure Stadium, fans should:
• Save their mobile tickets to the digital wallet on their smartphone.
• Make sure their phones are fully charged.
Minkah Magic: Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is taking part in a community outreach program in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, donating tickets to Steelers home games to the Pittsburgh Police for them to take youth in city neighborhoods to games, as well as enjoy a pregame tailgate party inside of Stage AE. The tickets are distributed to different police zones each week, allowing a wide range of kids the opportunity to not only see a game, but spend quality time interacting with the police and getting to know the men and women who are there to protect them.
Security screening for this season: Acrisure Stadium will deploy next generation security screening at stadium gates this season. This technology will expedite fan entry into the stadium. Guests approaching the gates, will be instructed not to remove any items from clear bags or pockets and walk through the security screening system while following the instructions of Acrisure Stadium Team Members.
Hearing from a legend: A live Legends Q & A will take place at the FedEx Great Hall Stage at 11:30 a.m. Arthur Moats will host it, with his guest will be former receiver Santonio Holmes.
A look at pregame warmups before the Steelers' Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium
What's New at Acrisure Stadium: This season also marks the introduction of seven new food items, so if it's your first game, or you are a regular, be sure to check out the new offerings.
• Caliente Pizza – section 150 Ford Fan Zone, UPMC Club, West Club
• Auntie Anne's Pretzels – Main Concourse section 138, UPMC Club and West Club
• Buffalo Chicken Nachos – UPMC, West and North Club
• Cuban Sandwiches – UPMC and West Club
• Pulled Pork Burger – UPMC and West Club
• Spicy Chicken Waffles – UPMC and West Club
• Mojo Pork Nachos – section 129 and 526
Honoring America: The National Anthem will be sung by Nashville recording artist Chelsea Field.
Vote for Cam: Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is the Steelers nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, presented by Nationwide. This is the fifth time Heyward has been the Steelers' nominee.
Every NFL team names a Man of the Year nominee, and they are all eligible to be the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year, presented by Nationwide.
Steelers fans can do their part to help Heyward win the award by voting for him on Twitter through tweets and re-tweets.
Simply tweet #WPMOYChallenge and @CamHeyward or #WPMOYChallenge and Heyward to vote for him. You can also re-tweet any tweet with that mentioned in it.
A look at player arrivals before the Steelers' Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium
Saluting a hero: The U.S. Steel Salute to Heroes recipient is United States Marine Corporal Paul Rock. At 18-years-old he was sent to Vietnam and served a 13-month combat tour as a 50-caliber machine gunner. He could have come home but he volunteered for a second tour. It was then, during the Tet Offensive that his convoy was ambushed. Corporal Paul Rock was severely hit numerous times by shrapnel as well as a direct gunshot to his torso. He spent over a year and a half at Bethesda Naval Hospital and many more months recovering from his wounds. Corporal Rock was awarded the Purple Heart.
Towel unfurled: The large Terrible Towel will be unfurled by season ticket holders prior to the game.
Lending a hand: The Community Organization of the Game is ARYSE. ARYSE began in 2013 as a grassroots effort led by local refugee leaders and University of Pittsburgh undergraduate students who realized that the refugee youth they were tutoring were experiencing unique challenges in an educational system that was not designed for them. ARYSE is now recognized throughout the region as the premiere out-of-school-time resource for immigrant and refugee youth with programs serving youth in grades 6-12 representing over 15 countries of origin and speak 30+ different languages. Despite challenges and barriers unique to immigrant communities, their students are pursuing their dreams and embracing their joy and cultural identities every step of the way.
Coach of the Year: The Steelers will honor their High School Coach of the Year during the game, Pine-Richland Coach Jon LeDonne. In his first season in the role, LeDonne led his team to the Class 5A PIAA State Championship over Imhotep Charter 28-14. This is the second State Championship for LeDonne, becoming only the third coach in Pennsylvania to win the state title at two different schools. The season started off slowly for the Rams at 1-3, but a change to a dominating rushing attack turned the season around as they won 12 in a row to finish the season at 13-3. Their offense averaged over 30 points per game with two rushers combining for over 3,000 yards while their physical defense gave up only 15 points per contest. Coach LeDonne is also the Steelers nominee for the NFL Don Shula Coach of the Year award which will be awarded later this season.
Winners all around: The Steelers will honor the 2022 WPIAL Champions during the game, having them as guests of the team and receive a tour of the Hall of Honor Museum.
Among those being honored are:
Class 1A – Union Scotties
Class 5A – Pine-Richland Rams
Class 6A – North Allegheny Tigers
- The game broadcast is carried nationally on NBC (WPXI-TV locally in Pittsburgh). Game coverage begins Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis) and Melissa Stark (sideline) are on the game call.
- The NFL also offers fans a number of ways to watch this preseason game on their digital devices:
- NFL+ Premium gives you the freedom to watch LIVE local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, full & condensed replays of every game, and MORE! Whether you are at the stadium or on-the-go, you will never miss a moment with NFL+. NOTE: NFL+ is only available to users within the United States. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit NFL+ Support
- Fans outside of the United States can stream the game via the NFL's GamePass International product.
- Don't forget all Steelers postgame press conferences are streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter.
- Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 9:00 a.m. ET: Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
- Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst), Missi Matthews (sideline) and Max Starks (sideline) are on the call.
- Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.
- The Steelers Radio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
- The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to pregame and postgame programming from anywhere in the world on these platforms. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the game broadcast stream for desktop, mobile web and mobile app users.
- SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Steelers game live. Please visit SiriusXM's Steelers broadcast page for channel details.
Check out Game Day Central on Steelers.com for up to the minute stats and more.
Download the Steelers Official Mobile App and follow along with our Game Center that features stats and drive charts.
- Play the YinzChat presented by UniBet the Steelers Official Mobile App prior to each week's game to win prizes.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. Don't forget to use #HereWeGo.
- Don't miss live pre and postgame programming on Facebook
- Watch Coach Mike Tomlin's press conference, LIVE immediately following the game, on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter.
- Puedes escuchar la transmisión del partido en español en cualquier parte del mundo en steelers.com/espanol desde tu computadora.
- Si estas en México y en el área de Pittsburgh ahora puedes escuchar también desde tu dispositivo móvil y desde el App Oficial de Steelers. Simplemente haz Clic en la esquina superior derecha de la pagina principal del App donde dice "Live Audio" y selecciona español.
- También nuevo para este año, todos los juegos de los Steelers de la temporada 2022 serán transmitidos por Radio Imagen en México. Haz clic aquí para ver la lista de esas estaciones.
- Luis Rodríguez, Álvaro Martín, y Arturo Carlos serán nuestro equipo del Steelers en español este domingo. Luis está en su octava temporada como comentarista oficial de Steelers en español. Álvaro Martín está en su tercera década de crónica de la NFL y en su cuarta temporada como comentarista de Steelers en español. Arturo Carlos esta entrando en su cuarta temporada como play-by-play de Steelers en Español.
Game Pass International
Inicia tu prueba GRATIS ahora para ver todos los juegos de los Steelers en vivo en y más con NFL Game Pass International. Para iniciar tu prueba y regístrarte haz clic aquí.
Activa las notificaciones en español del App Oficial de Steelers
Abre la aplicación, haz clic en la esquina inferior derecha en "More," haz clic en "Settings," haz click en la tercera opción "Notifications" y activa el icono en "Español."