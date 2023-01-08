Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Browns

Coach of the Year: The Steelers will honor their High School Coach of the Year during the game, Pine-Richland Coach Jon LeDonne. In his first season in the role, LeDonne led his team to the Class 5A PIAA State Championship over Imhotep Charter 28-14. This is the second State Championship for LeDonne, becoming only the third coach in Pennsylvania to win the state title at two different schools. The season started off slowly for the Rams at 1-3, but a change to a dominating rushing attack turned the season around as they won 12 in a row to finish the season at 13-3. Their offense averaged over 30 points per game with two rushers combining for over 3,000 yards while their physical defense gave up only 15 points per contest. Coach LeDonne is also the Steelers nominee for the NFL Don Shula Coach of the Year award which will be awarded later this season.