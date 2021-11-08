Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Bears

Color Rush Night: When the Steelers take the field tonight against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field, they will be wearing uniforms that aren't only popular with the players, but ones they have had success in.

The team will wear their Color Rush uniforms this week, the first time they have done so in the 2021 season.

The Steelers are 6-1 when wearing the uniforms, defeating the Baltimore Ravens, 19-14, in 2020, a game that was originally scheduled to be played on Thanksgiving night but was rescheduled multiple times due to the pandemic and an outbreak in Baltimore.

The uniform has become a favorite with players and fans alike, a monochromatic look that was first introduced to wear primarily on Thursday Night Football.

"I love the color rush uniform," said linebacker T.J. Watt. "I love the big block number. I've always been a fan of that. You get the all black. The gold pops so much.