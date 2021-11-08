Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Bears

Nov 08, 2021 at 06:30 PM
Teresa Varley

Color Rush Night: When the Steelers take the field tonight against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field, they will be wearing uniforms that aren't only popular with the players, but ones they have had success in.

The team will wear their Color Rush uniforms this week, the first time they have done so in the 2021 season.

The Steelers are 6-1 when wearing the uniforms, defeating the Baltimore Ravens, 19-14, in 2020, a game that was originally scheduled to be played on Thanksgiving night but was rescheduled multiple times due to the pandemic and an outbreak in Baltimore.

The uniform has become a favorite with players and fans alike, a monochromatic look that was first introduced to wear primarily on Thursday Night Football.

"I love the color rush uniform," said linebacker T.J. Watt. "I love the big block number. I've always been a fan of that. You get the all black. The gold pops so much.

"I think it brings so much energy to not only us, but the fans. Anytime we bring out the color rush it always seems to be a big game, so I am excited to wear them."

PHOTOS: 2021 Color Rush uniforms

Check out the Color Rush uniforms the Steelers will wear during the Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears

Salute to Service: Pittsburgh native, Poison's front man, and son of a veteran Bret Michaels will join Steelers legend and Vietnam Veteran Rocky Bleier, to honor active duty service members and veterans during the Steelers Salute to Service game tonight.

The Salute to Service game, an annual NFL initiative, honors our nation's service members, veterans, and their families. Prior to the game, Michaels, Bleier and the Steelers fan of the year, Army Veteran Nelson E. Lowes will conduct the Terrible Towel Twirl.

"I could not be more honored to be on Monday Night Football at Heinz field standing by Rocky Bleier and Nelson Lowes, saluting our veterans and service members around the globe," said Michaels.

The Steelers and Bleier will also be honoring Michaels' late Father, veteran Wally Sychak, with a dedication and donation to his VFW Hall. Michaels is dedicated to honoring service members every day. He has made a nightly ritual out of inviting service members and first responders to be recognized on stage during his performances. He also meets with active duty service members and veterans before his shows and at military events such as the Military Child of the Year event.

Among the other activities will be 28th Infantry Division Band divisions performing, military charities on display on Art Rooney Avenue, a United States Joint Service Color Guard, the United States Air Force Singing Sergeants performing and the Salute to Service 100-yard Challenge at halftime with all five branches competing to win a donation for a military charity.

PREGAME PHOTOS: Week 9 vs. Chicago Bears

A look at pregame warmups before the Steelers' Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field

ARRIVAL PHOTOS: Week 9 vs. Chicago Bears

A look at player arrivals before the Steelers' Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field

Honoring a hero: The US Steel Salute to Heroes this week is United States Navy Rear Admiral Susan Orsega, who was the acting Surgeon General during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is a Pittsburgh native who went to Baldwin High School.

A special gift: Folds of Honor will present a scholarship to the daughter of a military hero. The scholarship recipient is Sarah Sabo, daughter of United States Navy Reserve Petty Officer 2nd Class James Sabo. Sarah is a freshman at Duquesne University majoring in education with a focus on special education.

Her father was injured in combat, for which he received a Purple Heart with Gold Star and a Combat Action Ribbon with Fleet Marine Force Device. After being injured, he was at Al Assad Airbase, where he completed Formal Board and received the Fleet Marine Force Warfare Badge with Field Ceremony.

Enter early: Heinz Field Management and the Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning a new program with the goal of reminding fans to enter the stadium early to ensure they will not miss kickoff.

Fireworks, which will be presented by Zambelli Fireworks, will be set off an hour prior to kickoff and 30 minutes prior to kickoff to serve as reminders for fans to enter Heinz Field so they will not miss all of the pregame activities, including Steelers introductions and kickoff.

Fans are also being reminded of the mobile ticketing process in place at Heinz Field starting this year. Prior to coming to Heinz Field, fans should:

• Save their mobile tickets to the digital wallet on their smartphone.
• Make sure their phones are fully charged.
• Arrive to the gates early – if you arrive after 30 minutes before kickoff, there is a good chance you will miss the start of the game.

Towel unfurled: The large Terrible Towel will be unfurled by season ticket holders prior to the game.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: Don't miss a minute of the action... below are all of the ways that you can watch, listen and follow along as the Steelers take on the Bears from Heinz Field!

WATCH/STREAM

  • TV coverage: Broadcast locally in Pittsburgh on WTAE-TV and nationally on ESPN.
  • Game coverage begins at 8:15 p.m. ET.
  • Steve Levy (play-by-play) Brian Griese (analysis) Lisa Salters (sideline) are on the call.
  • Watch Steelers games live for free in the Steelers Official Mobile App (iOS & Android) and on Steelers.com mobile web. Primetime and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. Be sure to "Allow Location Access" if and when prompted to access the live stream. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
  • Don't forget all Steelers postgame press conferences are streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter.
  • Replay every game all season long with NFL Game Pass. Log in or start a 7-day FREE trial by clicking here >>>

LISTEN

  • Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 8:15 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 4:00 p.m.; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
  • Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst), Missi Matthews (sideline reporter) and Max Starks (sideline reporter) are on the call.
  • Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.
  • The Steelers Radio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
  • The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to pregame and postgame programming from anywhere in the world on these platforms. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the game broadcast stream for mobile web and mobile app users. Desktop users may listen to this broadcast from anywhere in the world on Steelers.com.

CONNECT

