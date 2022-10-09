Pregame Blog: Steelers at Bills

Focused: Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will make his first NFL start today in Buffalo, and his running back likes what he has seen from him as he has been preparing for the game.
"He is taking more of that role in being the No. 1 guy," said Najee Harris. "He embraces it, as he should. He is not shying away from it, which is what you want from your quarterback."
Harris said there isn't a major change in Pickett's approach this week, because he has always prepared as if he was a starter.
"Even when he wasn't starting, he always took everything the same," said Harris. "He is a very focused guy, a very determined guy, a competitor."
A look at pregame warmups before the Steelers' Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium
Steelers-Bills Flip Card: Check out the flip card for today's game against the Buffalo Bills.
The most up-to-date Steelers roster, which includes recent roster moves, can be found here: Steelers Roster.
The latest Steelers depth chart is accessible here: Steelers Depth Chart.
He Said It: Quarterback Kenny Pickett ahead of his first NFL start:
"It's the attitude with which you go about it. Everybody else thinks we're underdogs. We don't. We're going to go in there with some confidence. We know how great we can be when we're detailed and we execute at a high level. That's something we need to take care of during the week or we won't have a shot.
"It's the details, the little things, guys running at the right depth, I've got to be on time, give them a great ball and they'll make the plays. The line has been doing a great job all year, so I have a ton of confidence in those guys. It's everyone doing their 1/11th and we'll be OK."
Making moves ahead of today's game: The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Saturday, including signing linebacker Ryan Anderson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
Anderson, who was elevated to the Active/Inactive roster for last week's game against the New York Jets, was originally drafted by the Washington Commanders in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He appeared in 53 games, starting four, while recording 78 tackles, including seven for a loss, five forced fumbles, six sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass defensed.
To make room for him on the roster the team released linebacker David Anenih.
The Steelers also elevated cornerback Josh Jackson and safety Elijah Riley to the Active/Inactive Roster. The Steelers have two starters in the secondary ruled out for the game, safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring).
Changing schemes: Cornerback Levi Wallace got a few more questions this week from his teammates as they prepared for today's game against the Bills and their explosive offense led by quarterback Josh Allen.
Wallace played four seasons with the Bills, practicing against Allen and getting an up close look at what he can do.
"I was there for four years," said Wallace. "They change their schemes a lot too. You never know what to expect, especially with offensive coordinator Coach (Leslie) Frazier. They do a great job of scheming. They know I was in that system for a long time. We'll see. They do a great job."
Wallace knows it will be a challenge going against Allen, especially with a secondary dealing with injuries, with Terrell Edmunds and Ahkello already ruled out.
"They have been together for a while," said Wallace. "Josh has complete control of the offense. They know what each other is going to do. It makes them dangerous. Then you have guys that compliment them like (receiver) Gabe (Davis). They are so versatile. Josh has a good control of the offense. If he sees something he is going to make a check."
Containing Allen: The Steelers know their job today isn't to completely stop Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
With the way Allen plays, it's nearly impossible.
But the key is to contain him, to not let him hurt the defense with his arm, or his legs.
"That is a rare combination," said linebacker Myles Jack. "Josh Allen, you can see what he can do. He can run, he can pass. He is like a tight end playing quarterback. He can throw. He has made a lot of amazing throws.
"It's a tough task, but as long as everybody plays their roles. A guy like that you can only contain and minimize because he is a superstar. We are all going to play our role and make sure we do what we have to do."
Allen's abilities are well known, having done damage on opposing defenses, from the way he escapes the pocket and takes off running, to hitting guys deep for splash plays. But he also can knock off small chunks of yardage at a time, moving his offense down the field with a little too much ease.
"You have seen Josh Allen capable of going on a drive and dinking and dunking," said Jack. "We just have to play our role. If you have a man, you have to cover him tight. If you have the quarterback, you have to watch the quarterback. If it's time to play the run, we've got to stop the run.
"It's going to be a fun game, a full package, and it's all hands on deck. All 11 have to be on top of their job."
