Pregame Blog: Steelers at Bills

Containing Allen: The Steelers know their job today isn't to completely stop Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

With the way Allen plays, it's nearly impossible.

But the key is to contain him, to not let him hurt the defense with his arm, or his legs.

"That is a rare combination," said linebacker Myles Jack. "Josh Allen, you can see what he can do. He can run, he can pass. He is like a tight end playing quarterback. He can throw. He has made a lot of amazing throws.

"It's a tough task, but as long as everybody plays their roles. A guy like that you can only contain and minimize because he is a superstar. We are all going to play our role and make sure we do what we have to do."

Allen's abilities are well known, having done damage on opposing defenses, from the way he escapes the pocket and takes off running, to hitting guys deep for splash plays. But he also can knock off small chunks of yardage at a time, moving his offense down the field with a little too much ease.

"You have seen Josh Allen capable of going on a drive and dinking and dunking," said Jack. "We just have to play our role. If you have a man, you have to cover him tight. If you have the quarterback, you have to watch the quarterback. If it's time to play the run, we've got to stop the run.