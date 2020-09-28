hall-of-honor_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Polamalu shares his thoughts

Sep 28, 2020 at 05:09 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

On Friday night, the Steelers announced the Hall of Honor Class of 2020 via a virtual press conference, and it came as no surprise that soon to be inducted Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu was one of the five members of the class.

Polamalu, a first-ballot selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a Modern-Era member of the Class of 2020, was a two-time Super Bowl champion, a four-time first-team All-Pro selection, a two-time second team All-Pro selection, NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2010), eight-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and Steelers All-Time Team.

He was also a fan favorite, and in a post he shared through all of his social media channels, Polamalu opened up about his love for the Steelers and Pittsburgh, and what it meant to him to play in the black and gold in a post titled, 'A Pittsburgh Steeler.'

Click to read the full post-->> 'A Pittsburgh Steeler'

