Plays made are plays remembered

It was a relatively forgettable play late in a preseason game few if any are destined to remember, but Tuzar Skipper felt compelled to celebrate it, anyway.

"That was a 'Rock The Baby,'" he explained regarding the two-handed, child-cuddling gesture he employed as an exclamation point after sacking Kansas City quarterback Chase Litton with less than four minutes remaining in Saturday night's 17-7 victory over the Chiefs. "I put 'em to sleep. I had to let 'em know the game was over and I had to put the kids away."

The more significant action had been the sack that precluded the celebration.

It was Skipper's second in two games, which is tied with outside linebacker Bud Dupree for the team preseason lead.

Such plays, even late in games that don't count, mean everything to an undrafted rookie from Toledo trying to make the conversion from college defensive end to NFL outside linebacker.

"I try to give them every opportunity to see me on the field making plays, so when they bring my name up in about two weeks, it's going to be a hard time for them to get rid of me," Skipper said.

The numbers are against him.

The cut from 90 to 53 on Aug. 31 Skipper referenced will include reductions on defense in general and at his position in particular.