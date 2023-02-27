Play YinzChat Combine Challenge for your chance to win

Feb 27, 2023 at 10:30 AM

YinzChat Combine Challenge is set to get underway for Steelers Nation to play and win beginning on Tuesday.

Play during the week of the NFL Scouting Combine for a chance to win jersey signed by linebacker T.J. Watt!

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 28, fans can visit the Steelers Official Mobile App and answer questions for a chance to win.

This week, on Tuesday and Wednesday, fans have the opportunity to answer daily Steelers combine trivia questions to earn points. Thursday thru Sunday, things pick up once the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine gets underway when fans can answer combine predictive questions, also with the opportunity to earn points.

It's easy to play YinzChat. All you have to do is download the Steelers Official Mobile App and tap on the YinzChat card located on the home screen or tap 'YinzChat' in the 'More' menu. Create a profile and play! All you have to do is answer the questions on a daily basis and you will have a chance to win great prizes if you are in the public group.

Download the app here: Apple Store | Google Play

Fans have the option to start a private group and play against friends and family or join the new YinzChat public group to see how you stack up against Steelers Nation.

* You can follow the Steelers on Twitter at @YinzChat for updates and more information throughout the season.

