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Pittsburgh's Football Story Takes Center Stage With Free Showings for NFL Draft Attendees from April 23-25

Apr 15, 2026 at 04:00 PM

As Pittsburgh prepares to welcome visitors for the 2026 NFL Draft Presented by Bud Light, The Football Town—the first-ever immersive format documentary produced by NFL Films—will be free for Draft attendees from April 23-25, expanding access to a signature experience that captures the region's deep-rooted football tradition.

Produced by NFL Films in partnership with VisitPITTSBURGH, the Pittsburgh Steelers and U. S. Steel, The Football Town is a 50-minute film that explores the storied football tradition of the region and its unique place in the history of the sport. The film is playing at the Kamin Science Center's Rangos Giant Cinema.

Narrated by Pittsburgh native Pat McAfee, the film includes appearances from many Steelers legends including Bill Cowher, Jerome Bettis, Joey Porter Sr. and James Harrison who talk about how football is woven into the cultural identity of the region. The film features the region's football traditions like Friday night lights, Pop Warner youth football, college programs and the Steelers on Sundays.

As part of NFL Draft week programming, The Football Town will be offered free of charge with multiple daily showings on a first-come, first-served basis from April 23-25. Screenings will take place at the following times:

1. Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24: 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
2. Saturday, April 25: 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

To obtain information and tickets to the film, individuals must first download the NFL's One Pass app and register to attend the Draft. The Kamin Science Center is located on Pittsburgh's North Shore across the street from Acrisure Stadium and within the Draft footprint. Additional activities and programming that will take place during the Draft can also be found in the One Pass app.

The Football Town is presented by U. S. Steel in celebration of its 125th anniversary and its deep roots in Pittsburgh.

The 2026 NFL Draft Presented by Bud Light will take place on April 23–25, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to the region for a once-in-a-generation event.

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