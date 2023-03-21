Pierre signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed cornerback James Pierre to a one-year contract.
Pierre was originally signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida Atlantic. He has played in 50 career games, with six starts in three seasons. He has 58 career tackles, including 51 solo stops, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. He also has 28 special teams tackles.
Pierre played in 17 games in 2022, starting two of them. He finished the year with 20 tackles, including 16 solo stops, has four passes defensed and an interception against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
In 2021, Pierre played in 17 games with four starts. He recorded 37 tackles, 34 of them solo stops, and have one interception.
He made the initial 53-man roster his rookie season and played in all 16 games, finishing with 10 tackles including special teams and seven solo stops. He also had two tackles in the AFC Wild Card game against the Cleveland Browns.
During his time at Florida Atlantic, Pierre played in 39 games with 120 tackles, including 80 solo stops, eight and a half tackles for a loss and three interceptions.
SINGLE-GAME HIGHS: DEFENSIVE
Total Tackles:
6 vs. Denver Broncos, Oct 10, 2021
6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Sep 19, 2021
Solo Tackles:
6 vs. Denver Broncos, Oct 10, 2021
6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Sep 19, 2021
Passes Defensed:
2 vs. Denver Broncos, Oct 10, 2021
Forced Fumbles:
1 vs. Seattle Seahawks, Oct 17, 2021
Tackles For Loss:
1 at Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov 22, 2020
Interceptions:
1 vs. Denver Broncos, Oct 10, 2021
Special Teams Tackles:
2 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023
2 at Cleveland Browns, Sep 22, 2022
Special Teams Forced Fumbles:
1 vs. Tennessee Titans, Dec 19, 2021
1 vs. Chicago Bears, Nov 08, 2021