Transactions

Presented by

Pierre signed to one-year contract

Mar 21, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed cornerback James Pierre to a one-year contract.

Pierre was originally signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida Atlantic. He has played in 50 career games, with six starts in three seasons. He has 58 career tackles, including 51 solo stops, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. He also has 28 special teams tackles.

PHOTOS: James Pierre 2022 highlights

Take a look at photographs of Steelers DB James Pierre from the 2022 season

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Miami, FL. The Dolphins beat the Steelers 16-10. (Brad Young / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Miami, FL. The Dolphins beat the Steelers 16-10. (Brad Young / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Brad Young/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. The Steelers defeated the Panthers 24-16. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. The Steelers defeated the Panthers 24-16. (Taylor Banner / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Banner/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 20-18. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 20-18. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) intercepts a play during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. The Steelers beat the Colts 24-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) intercepts a play during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. The Steelers beat the Colts 24-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Philadelphia, PA. The Eagles beat the Steelers 35-13. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Philadelphia, PA. The Eagles beat the Steelers 35-13. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 17-14. (Abigail Dean /Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Patriots beat the Steelers 17-14. (Abigail Dean /Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Buccaneers 20-18. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Buccaneers 20-18. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jets beat the Steelers 24-20. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jets beat the Steelers 24-20. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Raiders 13-10. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Raiders 13-10. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) intercepts a play during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. The Steelers beat the Colts 24-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) intercepts a play during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. The Steelers beat the Colts 24-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Miami, FL. The Dolphins beat the Steelers 16-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Miami, FL. The Dolphins beat the Steelers 16-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 19-16. (Joe Noyes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 19-16. (Joe Noyes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Joe Noyes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 13-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 13-10. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) intercepts a play during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. The Steelers beat the Colts 24-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) intercepts a play during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. The Steelers beat the Colts 24-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. The Steelers defeated the Colts 24-17. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN. The Steelers defeated the Colts 24-17. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, OH. The Browns beat the Steelers 29-17. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Cleveland, OH. The Browns beat the Steelers 29-17. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Ravens beat the Steelers 16-14.(Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) prior to a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Ravens beat the Steelers 16-14.(Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills beat the Steelers 38-3. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills beat the Steelers 38-3. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers beat the Bengals in OT 23-20. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, OH. The Steelers beat the Bengals in OT 23-20. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Pierre played in 17 games in 2022, starting two of them. He finished the year with 20 tackles, including 16 solo stops, has four passes defensed and an interception against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

In 2021, Pierre played in 17 games with four starts. He recorded 37 tackles, 34 of them solo stops, and have one interception.

He made the initial 53-man roster his rookie season and played in all 16 games, finishing with 10 tackles including special teams and seven solo stops. He also had two tackles in the AFC Wild Card game against the Cleveland Browns.

During his time at Florida Atlantic, Pierre played in 39 games with 120 tackles, including 80 solo stops, eight and a half tackles for a loss and three interceptions.

SINGLE-GAME HIGHS: DEFENSIVE

Total Tackles:   
6 vs. Denver Broncos, Oct 10, 2021
6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Sep 19, 2021

Solo Tackles:
6 vs. Denver Broncos, Oct 10, 2021
6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Sep 19, 2021

Passes Defensed:
2 vs. Denver Broncos, Oct 10, 2021

Forced Fumbles:   
1 vs. Seattle Seahawks, Oct 17, 2021

Tackles For Loss:   
1 at Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov 22, 2020

Interceptions:   
1 vs. Denver Broncos, Oct 10, 2021

Special Teams Tackles:   
2 vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan 08, 2023
2 at Cleveland Browns, Sep 22, 2022

Special Teams Forced Fumbles:   
1 vs. Tennessee Titans, Dec 19, 2021
1 vs. Chicago Bears, Nov 08, 2021

Related Content

news

Seumalo signed to three-year contact

The Steelers signed free agent guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year contract

news

Ogunjobi signed to three-year contract

The Steelers are keeping defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi in the black and gold

news

Roberts signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed free agent linebacker Elandon Roberts to a two-year contract

news

Peterson signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed free agent cornerback Patrick Peterson to a two-year contract

news

Herbig signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed free agent guard Nate Herbig to a two-year contract

news

Holcomb signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed free agent linebacker Cole Holcomb to a three-year contract

news

Steelers release Jackson, Platel

The Steelers released cornerback William Jackson III and defensive back Carlins Platel

news

Jones signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed linebacker Jamir Jones to a one-year contract

news

Miller signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed Anthony Miller to a one-year contract

news

Steelers sign three to Reserve/Future Contracts

The team signed three who were on the practice squad in 2022

news

Steelers sign four to Reserve/Future contracts

The Steelers signed four more players to Reserve/Future contracts on Wednesday

Advertising