Pierre placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

In addition, the team signed kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad. Sloman has been on and off the practice squad all season.

Sloman spent his rookie season with both the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. Sloman was originally drafted by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft and won the starting job in training camp, beating out two other kickers. Sloman played in seven games for the Rams and converted on 8-of-11 (72.7%) field goal attempts and made 18-of-21 (85.7%) extra point attempts. The Rams released him following Week 7. Sloman kicked in eight games with the Titans and connected on 10-of-13 field goal attempts (76.9%) and 23 of 26 extra points (88.5%).