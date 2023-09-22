OTB to carry Steelers games live

The Steelers and Off The Ball are excited to confirm that they have partnered to make the team's game audio broadcasts available for fans to listen to live on OTB Sports Radio.

Starting with the Steelers next game versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football (Kick off at Monday 1:20 a.m. Irish time), all subsequent regular season games will be carried live.

"We're thrilled to be bringing live Steelers games to the radio in Ireland. Terrible towels at the ready. The team's commitment to Ireland is long established, and we've seen over the last two decades how the NFL has gone from niche to mainstream. Having the Steelers available week in and week out to an Irish audience, with the atmospheric radio commentary that they do so well in America will be brilliant for Irish sports fans" said Ger Gilroy, Managing Director of Off The Ball.

"We're excited to break new ground with OTB Sports Radio and bring live Steelers football to listeners in Ireland," said Dan Rooney, Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy "The Steelers enjoy a strong following throughout Ireland and we've seen, heard and felt that passion even more since the NFL granted us the rights to expand our brand and activities in May. We're excited to give Steelers fans on the island of Ireland another way to engage with and follow the team."

OTB Sports Radio is available on the Off the Ball app, OffTheBall.com; the Go Loud App, the Newstalk App, the Today FM App, and on smart speakers. Steelers game broadcasts on OTB Sports Radio are geo-blocked to Ireland while the games are broadcast.

The broadcast team is as follows: Bill Hillgrove - play by play; Craig Wolfley - colour analyst; Max Starks - sideline reporter; Missi Matthews – sideline reporter.