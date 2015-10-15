Opponents view: Cardinals dish on Steelers 'D'

On if he is surprised by the success of the Steelers secondary and how it's dealing with losing some key components from last year:

"No. Not at all. Dick LeBeau has left, Ike Taylor has left, and Troy Polamalu has left, guys like that have left. But Coach (Keith) Butler has coached for so long. Everything that you saw with Coach LeBeau over the years, the schematics are the same. They might have different names and numbers out there, but they're still running the same system. That's a hard, physical, downhill, play-making defense. They're always going to be that. It's going to be a really good game, playing football against a team that's capable of doing so much to you on the defensive side of the ball."

On Todd Haley, who was his offensive coordinator for two seasons:

"He was always able to get the best out of me. It's great to see what he's doing with the receivers in Pittsburgh. Antonio Brown had a record-breaking year last year and the development of Markus Wheaton, Martavis Bryant and being able to see Darrius Heyward-Bey revive his career with Pittsburgh. It's fun to watch those guys. They have speed to burn. When the defense is on the field this week, I'm going to make sure I watch them."

Coach Bruce Arians

On what he has seen from the Steelers defense so far this year that could present problems for his offense:

"They're always a problem. They have a great scheme. I really see Mike Tomlin's footprints on this defense more than before, when it (used to be) Dick LeBeau and Keith Butler. Now, it's Keith and there's a lot of Tomlin's defense I see on tape. That's a pretty good combination when you have those two guys working together."