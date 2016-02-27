combine_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Opinions on the QBs at the Combine differ

Feb 27, 2016 at 06:45 AM

NFL teams annually head to the combine looking for confirmation in many cases but such conclusions are often relative, especially as far as quarterbacks are concerned.

Consider, for example, the curious case of Michigan State's Connor Cook.

At 6-foot-4 and 217 pounds, Cook has the prerequisite size and he can make all the proverbial throws.

He went 34-5 as a starter at MSU.

But Cook wasn't one of the Spartans' captains in his senior season.

"Polarizing conversation here," NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock observed. "There are two schools of thought. One school is he has first-round arm talent. He was 34-5 as a starter in the Big Ten and he can make every throw necessary in the NFL and therefore he's a first-round pick.

"There's another school of thought that says, why wasn't he the captain of the team? Why was he inconsistent with his decision-making and why didn't he show up at the Senior Bowl (Cook declined an invitation)? There's a cloud around this kid.

"I think he's going to be a polarizing conversation right up until draft day."

That's often the case with quarterbacks.

Other observations about the position and the crop of draftees that was on display on Saturday during NFL Network coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis included:

Scenes from the 2016 Combine

Take a look at some of the prospects during their time at the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine

Kansas State Guard Cody Whitehair
1 / 104
Alabama Center Ryan Kelly
2 / 104
LSU Guard Vadal Alexander
3 / 104
Stanford Guard Joshua Garnett
4 / 104
Kansas State Guard Cody Whitehair
5 / 104
Michigan State Tackle Jack Conklin
6 / 104
Ohio State Tackle Taylor Decker
7 / 104
Ohio State Tackle Taylor Decker
8 / 104
Michigan State Quarterback Connor Cook
9 / 104
North Dakota State Quarterback Carson Wentz
10 / 104
Arkansas Tight End Hunter Henry
11 / 104
Stanford Tight End Austin Hooper
12 / 104
Notre Dame Wide Receiver Will Fuller
13 / 104
Mississippi Wide Receiver Laquon Treadwell
14 / 104
Michigan State Center Jack Allen
15 / 104
Utah Running Back Devontae Brooker
16 / 104
Alabama Center Ryan Kelly
17 / 104
Kansas State Guard Cody Whitehair
18 / 104
Western Michigan Tackle Willie Beavers
19 / 104
Michigan State Tackle Jack Conklin
20 / 104
Ohio State Running Back Ezekiel Elliot
21 / 104
Alabama Running Back Derrick Henry
22 / 104
Missouri Center Evan Boehm
23 / 104
Missouri Center Evan Boehm
24 / 104
Michigan Guard Graham Glasgow
25 / 104
Michigan State Center Jack Allen
26 / 104
LSU Guard Vandal Alexander
27 / 104
Notre Dame Center Nick Martin
28 / 104
Arizona St. Guard Christian Westerman and Kansas St. Guard Cody Whitehair
29 / 104
Western Michigan Tackle Willie Beavers
30 / 104
Notre Dame Tackle Ronnie Stanley
31 / 104
Mississippi Tackle Laremy Tunsil
32 / 104
Mississippi Tackle Laremy Tunsil and Notre Dame Tackle Ronnie Stanley
33 / 104
Ohio State Running Back Ezekiel Elliott
34 / 104
Alabama Running Back Derrick Henry
35 / 104
Alabama Running Back Derrick Henry
36 / 104
USC Center Max Tuerk
37 / 104
Louisiana Tech Running Back Kenneth Dixon
38 / 104
Indiana Running Back Jordan Howard
39 / 104
Indiana Running Back Jordan Howard
40 / 104
Michigan State Quarterback Connor Cook
41 / 104
California Quarterback Jared Goff
42 / 104
California Quarterback Jared Goff
43 / 104
Penn State Quarterback Christian Hackenberg
44 / 104
Penn State Quarterback Christian Hackenberg
45 / 104
North Dakota State Quarterback Carson Wentz
46 / 104
North Dakota State Quarterback Carson Wentz
47 / 104
TCU Wide Receiver Josh Doctson
48 / 104
TCU Wide Receiver Josh Doctson
49 / 104
Notre Dame Wide Receiver Will Fuller
50 / 104
Mississippi Wide Receiver Laquon Treadwell
51 / 104
Mississippi Wide Receiver Laquon Treadwell
52 / 104
Memphis Quarterback Paxton Lynch
53 / 104
Memphis Quarterback Paxton Lynch
54 / 104
Mississippi State Quarterback Dak Prescott
55 / 104
Mississippi State Quarterback Dak Prescott
56 / 104
South Carolina Tight End Jerrell Adams
57 / 104
Arkansas Tight End Hunter Henry
58 / 104
Stanford Tight End Austin Hooper
59 / 104
Ohio State Wide Receiver Michael Thomas
60 / 104
Ohio State Wide Receiver Michael Thomas
61 / 104
Pitt Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd
62 / 104
Pitt Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd
63 / 104
Ohio State Defensive Lineman Joey Bosa
64 / 104
Ohio State Defensive Lineman Joey Bosa
65 / 104
Clemson Defensive Lineman Kevin Dodd
66 / 104
Mississipp Defensive Lineman Robert Nkemdiche
67 / 104
Mississipp Defensive Lineman Robert Nkemdiche
68 / 104
Louisville Defensive Lineman Sheldon Rankins
69 / 104
South Carolina Tight End Jerrell Adams
70 / 104
Arkansas Tight End Hunter Henry
71 / 104
Ohio State Tight End Nick Vannett
72 / 104
Ohio State Tight End Nick Vannett
73 / 104
Clemson Defensive Lineman Shaq Lawson
74 / 104
Eastern Kentucky Defensive Lineman Noah Spence
75 / 104
Eastern Kentucky Defensive Lineman Noah Spence
76 / 104
Mississippi Defensive Lineman Robert Nkemdiche
77 / 104
Louisville Defensive Lineman Sheldon Rankins
78 / 104
Alabama Defensive Lineman Jarran Reed
79 / 104
Georgia Linebacker Leonard Floyd
80 / 104
Alabama Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robbinson
81 / 104
Alabama Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson
82 / 104
Alabama Linebacker Reggie Ragland
83 / 104
UCLA Linebacker Myles Jack
84 / 104
Ohio State Linebacker Darron Lee
85 / 104
Ohio State Linebacker Darron Lee
86 / 104
Notre Dame Linebacker Jaylon Smith
87 / 104
Oregon Defensive Lineman DeForest Buckner
88 / 104
Oregon Defensive Lineman DeForest Buckner
89 / 104
Alabama Linebacker Reggie Ragland
90 / 104
LSU Linebacker Deion Jones
91 / 104
LSU Linebacker Deion Jones
92 / 104
Ohio State Defensive Back Eli Apple
93 / 104
Ohio State Defensive Back Eli Apple
94 / 104
Florida Defensive Back Vernon Hargreaves
95 / 104
Clemson Defensive Back Mackenzie Alexander
96 / 104
Florida Defensive Back Vernon Hargreaves
97 / 104
Alabama Defensive Back Cyrus Jones
98 / 104
Alabama Defensive Back Cyrus Jones
99 / 104
Florida State Defensive Back Jalen Ramsey
100 / 104
Florida State Defensive Back Jalen Ramsey
101 / 104
Duke Defensive Back Jeremy Cash
102 / 104
Southern Utah Defensive Back Miles Killebrew
103 / 104
Southern Utah Defensive Back Miles Killebrew
104 / 104
Mayock on California's Jared Goff: "Goff is ready to go today. Cleveland has gotta be looking at him (at No. 2 overall). Some scouts are concerned he's very lean (6-4, 215), a little bit like a Matt Ryan in that he's going to have trouble putting on size. If you want a guy that is ready now with pocket awareness, footwork, quick release, that is your guy."

Mayock North Dakota State's Carson Wentz: "He has the highest ceiling. He's bigger, stronger, faster and a better athlete than Andrew Luck. I'm not saying he's Andrew Luck because there's considerable downside there. However, the upside is really exciting."

NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner on what he looks for in a quarterback: "Everybody out here has to make every single throw. You have to be able to throw an 18-yard comeback (route). I want to know, do you know how to throw an 18-yard comeback? Because there's a bunch of different ways you have to throw it based on what you're seeing on the field."

Warner on quarterback quickness: "Quarterback quickness is different than everything else because you're moving within about a 1-yard box. The ability to avoid a pass rusher, turn and get your feet set and get the ball out quickly, that's one thing that really impressed me about Jared Goff. The ability to turn his hips and get the ball out quickly in that small box is impressive."

Mayock on what the Cowboys will do with the fourth-overall pick: "If the Dallas Cowboys think there's a franchise quarterback in this draft and he's there at No. 4 they have to take him. Your quarterback (Tony Romo) is 36 and hasn't finished a season in three years. You gotta take a quarterback and if he sits a year or two, awesome."

NFL Network host Rich Eisen on the Browns' challenge of finding a QB to play in a division that includes starters Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Flacco and Andy Dalton: "Man, do the Browns have to figure that one out."

Mayock on the same subject: "They're playing catch-up and it needs to start with a quarterback."

