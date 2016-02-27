Opinions on the QBs at the Combine differ

Mayock on California's Jared Goff: "Goff is ready to go today. Cleveland has gotta be looking at him (at No. 2 overall). Some scouts are concerned he's very lean (6-4, 215), a little bit like a Matt Ryan in that he's going to have trouble putting on size. If you want a guy that is ready now with pocket awareness, footwork, quick release, that is your guy."

Mayock North Dakota State's Carson Wentz: "He has the highest ceiling. He's bigger, stronger, faster and a better athlete than Andrew Luck. I'm not saying he's Andrew Luck because there's considerable downside there. However, the upside is really exciting."

NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner on what he looks for in a quarterback: "Everybody out here has to make every single throw. You have to be able to throw an 18-yard comeback (route). I want to know, do you know how to throw an 18-yard comeback? Because there's a bunch of different ways you have to throw it based on what you're seeing on the field."

Warner on quarterback quickness: "Quarterback quickness is different than everything else because you're moving within about a 1-yard box. The ability to avoid a pass rusher, turn and get your feet set and get the ball out quickly, that's one thing that really impressed me about Jared Goff. The ability to turn his hips and get the ball out quickly in that small box is impressive."

Mayock on what the Cowboys will do with the fourth-overall pick: "If the Dallas Cowboys think there's a franchise quarterback in this draft and he's there at No. 4 they have to take him. Your quarterback (Tony Romo) is 36 and hasn't finished a season in three years. You gotta take a quarterback and if he sits a year or two, awesome."

NFL Network host Rich Eisen on the Browns' challenge of finding a QB to play in a division that includes starters Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Flacco and Andy Dalton: "Man, do the Browns have to figure that one out."