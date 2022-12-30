One to grow on

"I think, obviously, anytime you have success like that it's good, right?" he continued. "How many two-minute drills have we done out here? We practice it a lot. But winning a two-minute drill out here is way different than winning it in a game, under the lights on Christmas Eve and all those things.

"That adds some confidence, I think, but we're only as good as the next one."

Pickett and the offense were much better against the Raiders than they'd been on Oct. 23 in Miami, when a drive that began with 2:31 left in regulation and could have erased a 16-10 deficit against the Dolphins instead ended on an interception in the end zone.

"There's always reasons for those things," Canada said. "Multiple people are involved in success and failure. But for sure, from that game that we obviously felt like we let get away, to this game, where we had a chance to win and won it, yeah, I think that's definitely growth for Kenny, certainly first and foremost.