One that didn't get away

Oct 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

Closing the game they way they did against the Buccaneers meant more to the Steelers, potentially, than just winning the game.

Now that they've done it the way they intended, guard Kevin Dotson doesn't see any reason why it can't be done again as necessary.

"Way more confident," Dotson said, taking the temperature of the offense in general after the Steelers finished off last Sunday's 20-18 victory over Tampa Bay by possessing the ball for the final 4:38 of regulation.

"I feel good about anybody we go against now."

The Steelers had a chance to close out the Bengals in the regular-season opener on Sept. 11 in Cincinnati after gaining possession with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter. But they punted it back with 1:36 remaining in regulation and ultimately had to win the game in overtime.

They were also chewing up yards with a lead as the fourth quarter was wining down on Oct. 2 against the Jets. But a drive that began with 7:31 to play ended on an interception with 3:34 left on the clock and a four-point lead was eventually ceded.

This time they left nothing to chance.

"Especially with Tom (Brady) on the other side, we couldn't play it safe," wide receiver Chase Claypool maintained.

That was understood and emphasized prior to the Steelers' game-sealing possession.

"It was discussed," guard James Daniels said. "You can never assume anything.

"Being able to end the game with the ball in our hands, that's very hard to do but that's how you win games."

New England won one against the Steelers by exhausting the final 6:33 off the clock while holding a three-point lead on Sept. 18.

The Steelers' final possession against Tampa Bay began with an emphatic 8-yard burst by running back Najee Harris.

An aborted snap resulted in a third-and-15, but the Steelers converted on a 17-yard completion from quarterback Mitch Trubisky to wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Another negative play resulted in a third-and-11 but the Steelers moved the chains again, this time on a 26-yard connection from Trubisky to Claypool.

Whatever it takes.

The objective next time will be to finish things off in a more traditional fashion, by either running a back or taking advantage of a quarterback's legs, as the Steelers did at the end against Tampa.

"The biggest thing was we got the win and we closed the game out in a four-minute situation, which was huge," center Mason Cole said. "But there's a lot more meat on the bone in the run game for us."

PHOTOS: Monochrome moments - Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Take a look at the best black and white photos from the Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Reed (50) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Reed (50) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet (35) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet (35) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen (27) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Reed (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Reed (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Reed (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Reed (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
\s99, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 46

\s99, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 46

during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley (95) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 46

The Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia\ / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia\ / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia\ / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65), Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia\ / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) andPittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia\ / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) andPittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia\ / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

\022031000632#1/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 46

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Harris finished with 42 yards on 14 carries (a 3.0 average) but he said he felt better after having removed the steel plate from his shoe he had been wearing to protect a foot injury.

His 8-yard, drive-starting carry was achieved by running through inside linebacker Lavonte David and safety Keanu Neal 2 yards past the line of scrimmage and then outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka before eventually pushing a pile that included cornerback Carlton Davis III and outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett.

"Najee was running the ball hard," Cole said. "The first play, that four-minute drive, Najee just hit it hard and carried guys a few yards.

"That was good to see."

Added Dotson: "He was definitely a little more confident. You could see, you could feel him hitting the holes a little harder, going through with a little more confidence."

Related Content

news

Game of inches

Offense seeks better finish, wide receiver Diontae Johnson in particular

news

Steelers, Austin know they'll need best against Brady

Beating Tampa Bay's future Hall of Fame QB will take a "team effort"

news

Pain too difficult to understand

Diontae Johnson was only five years old when he lost his mother to breast cancer

news

Popcorn problems

Defense searching for solution to finishing issues in fourth quarters

news

Highsmith working hard to prove himself

Steelers' third-year outside linebacker Alex Highsmith always puts forth the effort to be the best

news

'I look at plays I could have made'

Steelers' vets more pragmatic than emotional about Pickett promotion

news

Keeping the faith

Matt Canada remains convinced offense will 'come around' for long haul

news

Austin stressing basics with run defense

The Steelers know they can and need to be better stopping the run

news

Nose job

Montravius Adams ready to do his part against the run as a starter

news

Warren won't take no for an answer

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has made a habit of overcoming the odds

news

Fitzpatrick always striving for perfection

Minkah Fitzpatrick is a competitor who doesn't just like to win, he likes to dominate

Advertising