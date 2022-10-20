One that didn't get away

The Steelers had a chance to close out the Bengals in the regular-season opener on Sept. 11 in Cincinnati after gaining possession with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter. But they punted it back with 1:36 remaining in regulation and ultimately had to win the game in overtime.

They were also chewing up yards with a lead as the fourth quarter was wining down on Oct. 2 against the Jets. But a drive that began with 7:31 to play ended on an interception with 3:34 left on the clock and a four-point lead was eventually ceded.

This time they left nothing to chance.

"Especially with Tom (Brady) on the other side, we couldn't play it safe," wide receiver Chase Claypool maintained.

That was understood and emphasized prior to the Steelers' game-sealing possession.

"It was discussed," guard James Daniels said. "You can never assume anything.