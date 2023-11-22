Ogunjobi nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi is the Steelers nominee for the 10th annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, presented to a player for their on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

For Ogunjobi, who signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 and was re-signed to a three-year contract his offseason, playing the game with respect is something that has been embedded in him by his parents.

They moved to the United States from Nigeria in 1993, a year before he was born. He started playing football in high school and over time developed a love for the game that he is passionate about now and has him playing it the right way every time he takes the field.

"I enjoy the sport," said Ogunjobi. "I should say, I love the sport. I love everything about it. Football has opened so many doors for me, allowed me to do so many things, helped so many people. I owe this game a lot, so I don't take it for granted."

The award was created in 2014 to honor Art Rooney Sr., the founder of the Steelers and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

One player from every team was nominated for the award, and eight finalists, four in each conference, will be selected by members of the NFL Legends Community.

"Sportsmanship is the core of the game, the vanguard of public confidence, the keeper of game integrity," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. "These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the spirit of fair play and the values of respect, integrity, commitment to team and resiliency at the highest level of competition."

Current players will have the final say when the eight appear on their Pro Bowl Games ballot under NFL Sportsmanship Award. The winner is announced during the NFL Honors show the night before the Super Bowl.